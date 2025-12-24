Fresh Protests Erupt In Assam After Specially Abled Man Burnt Alive In West Karbi Anglong

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A wave of protests erupted in Assam on Wednesday after the killing of a physically disabled young man during violence in West Karbi Anglong district. Members of the Hindi-speaking population were joined by large numbers from the Bengali community, who blocked roads and raised slogans demanding justice. The agitation followed the recovery of the charred body of a 25-year-old man from a house set on fire in Kheroni. Tensions remain high across the region, though police have said the situation is now under control.

Demonstrators blocked the Lanka-Kheroni Road to protest the killing of Suresh Dey, a resident of the Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong. Dey, who belonged to the Bengali community and was physically disabled, was allegedly locked inside his house before it was set ablaze by a mob. The area is home to people from Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities, along with tribal Karbis.

According to officials, Dey was one of two people killed in the violence that broke out earlier this week. The second deceased was from the Karbi community and was allegedly killed in police firing. The clashes also left at least 45 people injured, including 38 police personnel.

“We want the immediate arrest of those responsible for killing a specially abled person by burning him alive inside his home. What is happening in Karbi Anglong should never have happened,” one protester told reporters.

Police Appeal For Calm

Inspector General of Police Vivek Raj Singh, who rushed to the protest site, urged demonstrators not to take the law into their own hands. He warned that strict action would be taken against the culprits but appealed for restraint. Singh also cautioned people against believing fake news or spreading rumours, stressing the need to maintain peace so that miscreants do not exploit the situation.

He said senior officials, including the Director General of Police, were on the ground and closely monitoring developments. Protesters later submitted a memorandum to the police, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, members of the Bengali-speaking community also staged demonstrations in neighbouring Hojai district over the killing.

The violence is rooted in long-standing tensions between Karbi and Bihari communities over alleged encroachment on Village Grazing Reserves and Professional Grazing Reserves in tribal belts. Police said normalcy is gradually returning to Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, with no fresh incidents reported.