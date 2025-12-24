‘Batenge To Katenge’: Thackeray Cousins' Strong Pitch For High-Stakes Mumbai Civic Polls

After two decades of political estrangement, the Thackeray cousins have come together, dramatically reshaping the contest for Mumbai’s civic elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Monday formally announced an alliance for the upcoming local body polls, signalling a renewed push for Marathi identity in the state’s politics.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference, where the cousins appeared together and struck a confident, defiant tone. “I officially declare that Shiv Sena and MNS are alliance partners for the January 15 election,” Raj Thackeray said. He went a step further, asserting that Mumbai would have a Marathi mayor and that the post would go to the Shiv Sena-MNS combine.

A United Front In Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray, seated alongside his cousin, echoed the confidence. “Mumbai will stay with us, come what may,” he said, framing the alliance as both a political necessity and a moral obligation. According to him, the city has become an “eyesore for the rulers in Delhi,” and the reunion of the Thackerays was driven by a shared sense of responsibility.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also took aim at the BJP by flipping a slogan popularised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The BJP says, ‘batenge to katenge’,” Uddhav said. “I say, ‘chukal tar sampal’ — if you falter now, you will be finished.” He warned that the alliance would not rest until those, in his words, “dreaming of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra” were politically defeated.

Marathi Identity Back In Focus

Raj Thackeray described the alliance as the start of a renewed phase of identity politics. “We will make sure Marathi people get what they want,” he said. The emphasis on Marathi pride harkens back to the ideology championed by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Raj’s uncle and Uddhav’s father, which has periodically shaped Maharashtra’s political landscape.

Calling for stability in the state, Raj argued that Maharashtra was witnessing an era where “gangs that hijack political parties are roaming freely.” This alliance, he said, was not limited to electoral arithmetic. “It is for the long-term interest of Maharashtra,” he added.

The cousins also issued an open invitation to leaders and workers disenchanted with the Shinde Sena-BJP coalition. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Uddhav said, “Those who can’t bear to see what is happening in the BJP can also come with us.”

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, India’s richest civic body, are expected within a month. With the January 15 polls approaching, political parties have already launched aggressive campaigns to secure control of Mumbai’s powerful civic administration.

While Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that seat-sharing arrangements for Mumbai, Nashik and other municipal bodies have been finalised, he declined to share specifics. Sources, however, indicate that the Uddhav Sena is likely to contest around 145 to 150 seats, while the MNS may field candidates in 65 to 70 seats. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction is also expected to be part of the alliance, contesting the remaining 10 to 12 seats.

Beyond numbers, the reunion carries strong symbolic weight. By joining hands, the cousins have shifted the political narrative from the debate over the “real Sena” to what many are calling the “Thackeray Sena,” reinforcing the family’s claim to Bal Thackeray’s legacy.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut described the moment as deeply emotional. “This is a moment of joy for Marathi people and Maharashtra,” he said. “For 20 years, the Thackeray brothers were not together, and the state suffered. Now, to teach the BJP a lesson and stop the loot in Mumbai, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together.”

Strategically, the alliance blends contrasting strengths. Uddhav Thackeray commands the loyalty and sympathy of Bal Thackeray’s traditional supporters, while Raj Thackeray brings an aggressive political style and youth appeal. Together, the Thackeray surname is expected to reassure older cadres while energising a younger base, potentially consolidating the Marathi vote that had drifted to the MNS and weakening the Shiv Sena led by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The BJP, however, has brushed aside the significance of the reunion. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed suggestions that it would alter the political equation in Mumbai. “I am happy they have come together,” he said. “But it would be childish to believe it will make any difference.”

Fadnavis went on to accuse the cousins of betraying Mumbai. “They committed a sin by sending Marathi people out of the city. They are not with them, and neither are the non-Marathis they attacked. Their record is one of corruption and selfishness,” he alleged.

As Mumbai heads into a fiercely contested civic election, the Thackeray reunion has injected fresh drama into the race. Whether nostalgia, identity and unity can translate into electoral victory now remains the question shaping the city’s political mood.