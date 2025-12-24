Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka

'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka

Omar Hadi, speaking at a “Shahidi Shopoth” programme in Dhaka, accused a section of the government of being directly responsible for his brother’s assassination.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The brother of slain Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi has levelled serious allegations against the country’s interim government of Bangladesh, claiming the killing was orchestrated by elements within the ruling establishment to disrupt the upcoming national elections.

Omar Hadi, speaking at a “Shahidi Shopoth” programme organised by the student group Inqilab Moncho at Shahbagh in Dhaka, accused a section of the government of being directly responsible for his brother’s assassination. According to The Daily Star, Omar alleged that the murder was politically motivated and aimed at creating instability ahead of the polls.

Osman Hadi Murder

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader and convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The 32-year-old leader had emerged as a key figure during the 2024 student-led uprising and was also a candidate in the February 12 general election.

Addressing the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Omar Hadi warned that failure to ensure swift justice could lead to consequences similar to those faced by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country following mass protests last year.

“If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too may be forced to leave Bangladesh one day,” he was quoted as saying, urging authorities to act quickly so that the electoral environment is not further destabilised.

'Hadi Was Targeted Because He Refused To...'

Omar Hadi further claimed his brother was targeted because he refused to align with any agency or “foreign masters,” asserting that Sharif Osman Hadi remained independent and uncompromising in his political stance.

The killing triggered widespread outrage across Bangladesh, with protests erupting in several cities. The unrest escalated into violence, with mobs vandalising buildings and setting fire to offices of major media organisations.

Amid the turmoil, a separate incident further deepened tensions when a Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob on blasphemy allegations along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway on December 18. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and set ablaze, drawing condemnation from rights groups and international observers.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhaka Bangladesh News Osman Hadi Osman Hadi Brother
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2
World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget