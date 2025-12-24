'Bangladesh Govt Got Him Killed': Osman Hadi's Brother In Dhaka

The brother of slain Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi has levelled serious allegations against the country’s interim government of Bangladesh, claiming the killing was orchestrated by elements within the ruling establishment to disrupt the upcoming national elections.

Omar Hadi, speaking at a “Shahidi Shopoth” programme organised by the student group Inqilab Moncho at Shahbagh in Dhaka, accused a section of the government of being directly responsible for his brother’s assassination. According to The Daily Star, Omar alleged that the murder was politically motivated and aimed at creating instability ahead of the polls.

Osman Hadi Murder

Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader and convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The 32-year-old leader had emerged as a key figure during the 2024 student-led uprising and was also a candidate in the February 12 general election.

Addressing the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Omar Hadi warned that failure to ensure swift justice could lead to consequences similar to those faced by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country following mass protests last year.

“If justice for Osman Hadi is not delivered, you too may be forced to leave Bangladesh one day,” he was quoted as saying, urging authorities to act quickly so that the electoral environment is not further destabilised.

'Hadi Was Targeted Because He Refused To...'

Omar Hadi further claimed his brother was targeted because he refused to align with any agency or “foreign masters,” asserting that Sharif Osman Hadi remained independent and uncompromising in his political stance.

The killing triggered widespread outrage across Bangladesh, with protests erupting in several cities. The unrest escalated into violence, with mobs vandalising buildings and setting fire to offices of major media organisations.

Amid the turmoil, a separate incident further deepened tensions when a Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob on blasphemy allegations along the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway on December 18. His body was reportedly tied to a tree and set ablaze, drawing condemnation from rights groups and international observers.