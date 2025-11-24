Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashes 2025: When Is AUS vs ENG 2nd Test? Match Date, Venue, Start Time Here

Ashes 2025: When Is AUS vs ENG 2nd Test? Match Date, Venue, Start Time Here

The second Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England will take place on December 4th at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia vs England 2nd Test, Ashes Test series date, venue: The prestigious Ashes series between Australia and England is underway, with the hosts making a strong start. The opening Test in Perth ended in just two days, where Australia dominated to clinch a commanding victory. Now, all eyes are on the second Test - here's when it will be played and when fans in India can tune in.

When will AUS vs ENG second Ashes Test be played?

The second Test of the Ashes series between Australia and England will take place on December 4th at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm local time, which corresponds to 9:30 am IST for viewers in India.

Match: Second Test of Ashes series (Australia vs England)

Date: December 4th

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Local Start Time (Brisbane): 2:00 pm

Start Time in India (IST): 9:30 am

Australia's dominant win in Perth

Australia delivered a clinical performance in the first Test. England set a modest target of 205 runs, which the hosts chased down in just one session.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, dismantling England’s batting lineup, while Travis Head played a crucial knock to guide Australia comfortably past the target.

AUS vs ENG Head-to-Head Record

A total of 361 Test matches have been contested between the two sides. Australia has won 152, England 112, while 97 matches have ended in draws. Historically and statistically, Australia holds the advantage in the rivalry.

How Australia clinched win in 1st Ashes Test

Australia beat England by eight wickets within two days in the first Ashes Test in Perth in November 2025. After dismissing Australia for just 132 in their first innings, England's "Bazball" strategy unraveled completely on the second day.

A devastating spell of bowling from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland saw England collapse to just 164 in their second innings.

Promoted to open, Travis Head then hit a blistering 123 from 83 balls, powering Australia to chase down the 205-run target with eight wickets in hand. His match-winning performance defined an astonishing turnaround that stunned England and handed Australia a 1-0 series lead.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
