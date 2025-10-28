Record-Breaker! Assam vs Services Becomes Shortest Ranji Trophy Match Ever

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRecord-Breaker! Assam vs Services Becomes Shortest Ranji Trophy Match Ever

The recent Assam vs Services fixture became the shortest Ranji Trophy match in history, lasting just 90 overs. Services won by 8 wickets, with a rare double hat-trick.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
The Ranji Trophy 2025 witnessed a record-breaking encounter as the Assam vs Services clash in Group C went down in history as the shortest match ever in India’s premier red-ball competition.

The contest wrapped up in just 90 overs (540 balls), shattering a six-decade-old record. The previous shortest match dates back to 1962, when Delhi and Railways finished their encounter in 547 balls over two days.

However, in Kochi this week, Services needed barely a day and a half to seal an emphatic eight-wicket win, registering their second straight victory of the season.

Ranji Trophy 2025: Double Hat-Trick Chaos

The match was extraordinary for more than its brevity, it also featured a rare double hat-trick in a single innings. After Assam chose to bat first, Services’ bowlers tore through their lineup, skittling them for just 103 runs in 17.2 overs.

Arjun Sharma set the tone with a hat-trick in the 12th over, before Mohit Jangra matched the feat soon after, taking three wickets in consecutive deliveries spread across the 15th and 17th overs. It was the first instance in first-class cricket of two bowlers claiming hat-tricks in the same innings.

Riyan Parag Shines Amid Collapse

Despite Assam’s early collapse, their bowlers hit back. Riyan Parag produced a five-wicket haul, while Rahul Singh picked up four, dismissing Services for 108 in reply. Services’ Irfan Khan stood tall with a fighting 51, the only half-century of the match.

Assam’s batting, however, faltered again in the second innings, folding for 75. Apart from Danish Das (10), Riyan Parag (12), and Sumit (25), no batter crossed double digits.

Set a modest target of 71, Services chased it down in just 13.5 overs, clinching victory by eight wickets.

Arjun Sharma, who bagged 5 wickets in the first innings and 4 in the second, was named Player of the Match for his match-winning all-round effort.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranji Trophy Cricket Records Assam Vs Services Ranji Trophy Assam Ranji Trophy Records Shortest Ranji Trophy Match Shortest Test Match Shortest Cricket Match Ever Ranji Trophy History
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
