IND vs AUS 1st T20: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report And More

After losing the One Day Internatioanl (ODI) series 2-1 against Australia, India would look to bounce back in the T20 series.

The first out of the planned five fixtures kicks off soon, with Mitchell Marsh continuing as captain for the Aussies, and Suryakumar Yadav returning as captain for the Men in Blue.

Shubman Gill, who captain India in the ODIs, is also a part of the squad, but as vice captain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be seen in this series, but a lot of young stars will have a chance to shine. Check out everything you need to know about the clash ahead.

IND vs AUS 1st T20: Match Date and Venue

The first India vs Australia T20 match will be played in Canberra, at the Manuka Oval, tomorrow, that is October 29, 2025, starting at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss can be expected to be conducted half-an-hour earlier, that is at 1:15 PM IST.

Interestingly, India has only played one T20I at this venue so far, back in 2020, which they ended up winning. They have played ODIs here too, winning one and losing two.

Manuka Oval: Canberra Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval pitch usually favours batsmen, offering true bounce and hence, an opportunity to score big runs.

Spinners also get a bit of assistance at this venue, so India could have the upper hand with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel in their ranks.

IND vs AUS 1st T20: Weather Forecast

Rain spoiled the first ODI between India and Australia, interrupting play on multiple occassions and shortening the match.

Those wondering if anything as such could be observed tomorrow should note that the chances of precipitation are low, 25%, according to the weather forecast.

