Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs AUS 1st T20: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report And More

IND vs AUS 1st T20: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report And More

India gears up to take on Australia in the first T20I of a five-match series. Check out the match date, venue, usual pitch conditions, and weather forecast.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After losing the One Day Internatioanl (ODI) series 2-1 against Australia, India would look to bounce back in the T20 series. 

The first out of the planned five fixtures kicks off soon, with Mitchell Marsh continuing as captain for the Aussies, and Suryakumar Yadav returning as captain for the Men in Blue.

Shubman Gill, who captain India in the ODIs, is also a part of the squad, but as vice captain. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't be seen in this series, but a lot of young stars will have a chance to shine. Check out everything you need to know about the clash ahead.

IND vs AUS 1st T20: Match Date and Venue

The first India vs Australia T20 match will be played in Canberra, at the Manuka Oval, tomorrow, that is October 29, 2025, starting at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The toss can be expected to be conducted half-an-hour earlier, that is at 1:15 PM IST. 

Interestingly, India has only played one T20I at this venue so far, back in 2020, which they ended up winning. They have played ODIs here too, winning one and losing two.

Manuka Oval: Canberra Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval pitch usually favours batsmen, offering true bounce and hence, an opportunity to score big runs.

Spinners also get a bit of assistance at this venue, so India could have the upper hand with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel in their ranks.

IND vs AUS 1st T20: Weather Forecast

Rain spoiled the first ODI between India and Australia, interrupting play on multiple occassions and shortening the match. 

Those wondering if anything as such could be observed tomorrow should note that the chances of precipitation are low, 25%, according to the weather forecast.

Check Out: ‘Can Play Until He's 50’: David Warner Reveals What He Said To Virat Kohli

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia Pitch Report Ind Vs Aus T20 Canberra Manuka Oval IND Vs AUS Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs AUS T20 Head To Head Manuka Oval Pitch Report Ind Vs Aus Canberra Pitch Report
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Two Dead, Many Injured After Bus Catches Fire In Jaipur
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
World
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
‘Don't Return To Law Of The Jungle’: China Warns As US Says 100% Tariffs ‘Off The Table’
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer Fainted In Dressing Room After IND vs AUS ODI Injury: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget