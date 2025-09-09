Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup Records: Virat Kohli Dominates Both ODI & T20 Top Scores

This article will list the top 10 highest scores in the Asia Cup so far.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:04 AM (IST)
The ACC Asia Cup will be underway tonight, September 9, 2025, with the opener featuring Afghanistan against Hong Kong. Other cricketing giants like India and Pakistan are also a part of the competition, themselves set to go up against each other in a few days from now. Fans would be hoping for dynamic action, especially with the bat in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. 

Interestingly, the Asia Cup has seen some really impressive outings from batsmen over the years. This includes the modern-day great, Virat Kohli, as well as legends like Sourav Ganguly. This article will list the top 10 highest scores in the Asia Cup so far.

A look at Asia Cup's highest scores

The Asia Cup used to be played only in the ODI format originally (and still is in rotation with the T20 format). Batsmen from India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are featured heavily in the top 10 highest scores:

10) Shikhar Dhawan (IND) - 127 against Hong Kong (2018)

9) Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) - 130 against India and Bangladesh (2004 and 2008, respectively)

8) Arjuna Ranatunga (SL) - 131 against India (1997)

7) Sourav Ganguly (IND) - 135 against Bangladesh (2000)

6) Virat Kohli (IND) - 136 against Bangladesh (2014)

5) Shoaib Malik (PAK) - 143 against India (2004)

4) Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 144 against Sri Lanka (2018)

3) Younis Khan (PAK) - 144 against Hong Kong (2004)

2) Babar Azam (PAK) - 151 against Nepal (2023)

1) Virat Kohli (IND) - 183 against Pakistan (2012)

 

The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, and here the top 10 highest individual scores in this version of the tournament:

 

10) Karim Sadiq (AFG) - 72 against UAE (2016)

9) Rohit Sharma (IND) - 72 against Sri Lanka (2022)

8) TM Dilshan (SL) - 75 against Pakistan (2016)

7) Rohan Mustafa (UAE) - 77 against Afghanistan (2016)

6) Mohammed Rizwan (PAK) - 78 against Hong Kong (2022)

5) Sabbir Rahman (BAN) - 80 against Sri Lanka (2016)

4) Rohit Sharma (IND) - 83 against Bangladesh (2016)

3) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - 84 against Oman (2022)

2) Babar Hayat (HK) - 122 against Oman (2016)

1) Virat Kohli (IND) - 122 against Afghanistan (2022)

 

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
