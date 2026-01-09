President Trump blamed the woman who was shot, claiming she attempted to run over the ICE officer. He stated her actions justified the use of force, describing the situation as violent and horrible to watch.
'She Behaved Horribly...': Trump Blames Woman Killed By ICE Officer In Minneapolis
Video footage shows agents approaching her car before shots were fired. Officials offer conflicting accounts, with Homeland Security calling it "domestic terrorism" while local officials dispute this.
US President Donald Trump blamed the woman who was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a raid for her fate, claiming she attempted to run over the officer.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, just hours after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot, Trump said the woman's actions justified the use of force.
When asked whether firing into a vehicle was acceptable under such circumstances, Trump said the woman “behaved horribly” and insisted she had driven her car into the officer.
“She didn’t try to run him over,” he said, before repeating that she had, in fact, done so, in response to the question by The New York Times.
Trump later played video footage of the incident and acknowledged its gravity. “With all of it being said, no, I don’t like that happening,” he said, describing the encounter as violent. “That was a vicious situation that took place.” After the footage ended, he added, “It’s a terrible scene. I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”
Protests Erupt After ICE Shooting
The killing of Renee Nicole Good, 37, has triggered protests in several US cities, intensifying scrutiny of the Trump administration’s latest immigration enforcement operations. The shooting occurred amid a series of high-profile ICE actions in major urban centres.
According to the Associated Press, the Minneapolis incident is at least the fifth death linked to the current immigration crackdown, further fuelling anger among civil rights groups and local officials.
What Video Footage Shows
Videos circulating online show ICE agents approaching a car stopped in the middle of a street. As the vehicle begins to move away, one agent can be seen pointing a gun at the driver, followed by the sound of at least two gunshots.
Moments later, the car appears to veer out of control and crashes into a parked vehicle along the roadside.
US Vice President JD Vance strongly defended the officer involved, describing Good as a “deranged leftist” who attempted to run over a federal agent. Vance said the officer “discharged his weapon in self-defence,” adding that other video angles showed the woman striking the officer with her car while accelerating.
Conflicting Accounts From Officials
Federal and local authorities have offered sharply different explanations of what led to the fatal shooting.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good had been “stalking and impeding” federal officers throughout the day and accused her of trying to “weaponise her vehicle” by running over the officer. Noem characterised the act as “domestic terrorism.”
Local officials disputed that account. The Minneapolis City Council said Good was “caring for her neighbours” at the time she was shot and killed. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the state would conduct a “full, fair, and expeditious investigation” into the incident.
Related Video
Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Frequently Asked Questions
What did President Trump say about the ICE shooting incident?
What do the circulating video clips show of the incident?
Video footage shows ICE agents approaching a car, with one agent pointing a gun at the driver. Gunshots are heard, and the car later veers out of control, crashing into another vehicle.
How did Vice President JD Vance describe the woman and the officer's actions?
Vice President Vance called the woman a 'deranged leftist' who tried to run over a federal agent. He stated the officer fired in self-defense, as other angles showed the woman striking the officer with her car.
What was Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's explanation of the event?
Secretary Noem accused the woman of 'stalking and impeding' federal officers and attempting to 'weaponise her vehicle' by running over an officer. She characterized the act as 'domestic terrorism.'
How did local officials and the Minnesota Governor respond to the shooting?
Minneapolis city officials stated the woman was caring for her neighbors at the time. Governor Tim Walz announced that the state would conduct a full and fair investigation into the incident.