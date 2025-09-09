India vs UAE: Will Sanju Samson Play? Suryakumar Yadav Clears The Air

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs UAE: Will Sanju Samson Play? Suryakumar Yadav Clears The Air

Sanju Samson, who worked extensively on his wicketkeeping drills, seemed secondary when batting rotations began during India's training session in Dubai.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
On the eve of India’s Asia Cup 2025 opener in Dubai, Sanju Samson once again found himself at the center of selection debates.

Despite three T20I centuries in his last 10 outings, the wicketkeeper-batter is reportedly on the verge of being sidelined, with Jitesh Sharma tipped to feature instead.

'Don’t worry, we’ll make right decision'

At the captains’ press conference, India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav was asked directly about Samson’s role. Smiling, Surya replied, “Sir, I will message you the playing XI. We are taking good care of him. Don’t worry, we’ll make the right decision tomorrow.” The response, though light-hearted, offered little clarity.

Training sessions have hinted at India’s possible direction.

Samson, who worked extensively on his wicketkeeping drills, seemed secondary when batting rotations began.

Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya batted in sequence, while Shubman Gill, Suryakumar, and Abhishek Sharma followed. Samson, meanwhile, got fewer opportunities, facing mainly net bowlers.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, once a vocal supporter of Samson, was seen in conversation with him during practice.

Yet, Gambhir now appears ready to favor team balance over individual promise. With Gill locked as vice-captain and opener, Samson’s middle-order role looks uncertain.

Jitesh’s resurgence has further complicated matters. Known for his explosive cameos at RCB, often striking at over 170, he brings a finishing ability India currently prioritizes. Alongside Hardik Pandya, his presence offers late-overs power Samson cannot replicate.

When India line up against UAE on September 10, the decision will become evident. For Samson, despite his recent form, the wait for consistent opportunities in the national XI may continue.

