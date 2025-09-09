IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Weather Forecast, And More

India vs Pakistan is a highly anticipated fixture in the world of cricket, the next iteration of which will be at the ACC Asia Cup on September 14, 2025. The match will be held in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which is where the two sides have met quite often in the last few years, in both ODI and T20 formats.

This makes for a level playing field for both sides, as they should be familiar with the conditions and how the pitch plays out during the course of a match.

As we wait for the encounter, let's take a look at the general nature of the Dubai pitch, IND vs PAK head-to-head record at this particular venue, the weather forecast so far, and more.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup: Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is generally considered to be quite balanced. Batsmen find it favorable initially, but can tend to slow down as the game progresses.

It is worth noting that India played all its ICC Champions Trophy matches at this venue, and found it to be quite fruitful for spinners.

IND vs PAK: Asia Cup Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced each other on numerous occasions in the Asia Cup, in which the former has seen more success.

Matches - 19

India - 10 Wins

Pakistan - 6 Wins

Draws - 3

Out of these encounters, India has faced Pakistan thrice in the T20 format (which is how Asia Cup 2025 will be played) so far, emerging victorious twice, and losing once.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Toss Record

Winning the coin toss can provide a strategic advantage in cricket, and at Dubai in T20s, the teams bowling first after winning the toss have apparently gone on to win about 60% of the games.

IND vs PAK: Head-to-head in Dubai

India and Pakistan have played each other thrice at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the T20 format, and the head-to-head record right now is 2-1 in favor of the latter.

Dubai has also seen two IND-PAK ODI matches, both of which were won by the Men in Blue.

IND vs PAK: Highest T20I totals

India holds the record for the highest T20I total against its arch rival, which is 192.

At Dubai, however, it is Pakistan that holds the record for the highest score between them, 182. This, interestingly, came while chasing India's own 181 at the ground.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Dubai Weather Forecast

Dubai's Weather Forecast for September 14, 2025, at the time of this writing suggests highest and lowest temperatures of 38 and 31 degrees, respectively. The skies are expected to be clear with moderate humidity.