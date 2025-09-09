Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketRohit Sharma’s Late-Night Hospital Visit Sparks Concern - Watch

Rohit Sharma's Late-Night Hospital Visit Sparks Concern - Watch

Rohit Sharma's visit to a hospital late night in Mumbai has sparked speculations and concern among fans as they await his return to international cricket in the ODI format.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:53 PM (IST)


India's ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, was seen entering the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai during the late hours of Monday, September 9, 2025.

The exact reason for his visit hasn't been clarified, and hence fans were, naturally, curious, with numerous conveying their support and anticipating positive updates on the situation.

Rohit is expected to make a return on the international stage next month, October 2025, in an ODI series against Australia, down under.

This is the only format in which the former Mumbai Indians skipper represents the nation now, having retired from T20 after winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, and hanging his Test boots right before the inaugural Anderson-Tendular Trophy earlier this year. 

WATCH: Rohit Sharma enters Kokilaben Hospital

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series away from home, starting from October 19. The first game will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the second at the Adelaide Oval, and the third at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. 

Rohit Sharma, and his compatriot Virat Kohli, are expected to feature in the tour squads, and so speculations behind the former's late night hospital visit also touch on cricketing fitness reasons.

However, it is worth noting that the MI veteran did clear the fitness tests held in Bengaluru at the BCCI Centre of Excellence just last week, and the exact reason for his recent hospital visit has not been revealed.

He won’t be part of India’s Asia Cup campaign, which starts tomorrow against the UAE in Dubai, as the competition is being played in the T20 format.

Rohit also won’t be part of the two West Indies Tests at home early next month and should therefore have ample rest ahead of the three fixtures against Australia in late October, should he be called up.

 

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia IND Vs AUS Rohit Sharma Video ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Fitness Rohit Sharma Viral Video Rohit Sharma Hospital Rohit Sharma Hospital Video

