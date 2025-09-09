Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Will The Champion Take Home?

The countdown for Asia Cup 2025 is over, with the tournament set to begin on Tuesday as Afghanistan face Hong Kong in the opener. Fans across the continent are buzzing with excitement, and alongside the cricketing action, the prize money announcement has also grabbed attention.

Asia Cup Prize Money Details

This year, eight teams will battle it out for the glittering trophy, and the winners will not just earn glory but also a hefty cash reward.

According to reports, the team crowned champion in Asia Cup 2025 will pocket ₹2.6 crore, while the runner-up will secure ₹1.3 crore.

In comparison, during the 2023 edition, which India won under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the prize money stood at ₹1.25 crore. Clearly, the stakes are higher this year.

Player Awards

Individual brilliance will also be rewarded. The Player of the Series will walk away with ₹12.5 lakh, making it a tournament of high rewards for both teams and standout performers.

India’s Opening Game

The Asia Cup will open on September 9, but India begins its campaign on September 10 against UAE in Dubai. However, all eyes are already on the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on September 14, which remains the biggest attraction of the tournament.

With an increased prize pool and fierce competition, Asia Cup 2025 promises to deliver action, drama, and high rewards both on and off the field.

Here’s what India earned after winning the previous Asia Cup edition

In the previous edition of the Asia Cup held in 2023, the tournament was played in the ODI format.

India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, emerged as champions after defeating Sri Lanka in the final. The prize money for that season was comparatively lower than what has been announced for 2025.

The winning team received ₹1.25 crore, while the runner-up pocketed around ₹65 lakh. Individual awards such as Player of the Series and Player of the Match were also given with smaller cash prizes.