All-Time T20 Asia XI Announced: 5 Indians Make The Cut

Amid the buzz of Asia Cup 2025, former Australian pace legend Brett Lee has grabbed headlines - not for playing, but for selecting an all-time T20 Asia XI.

While the Asia Cup features only Asian teams, Lee’s squad is a dream lineup of Asia’s greatest T20 players, capable of challenging any side in the world.

Among his picks, five Indian stars have earned a spot, reflecting their dominance in the shortest format.

The Five Indians Selected

Brett Lee, who claimed 718 international wickets in 322 matches for Australia, included MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya in his all-time Asia T20 team.

These players have consistently delivered match-winning performances for India and left a lasting impact on T20 cricket.

Pakistan’s Representation

From Pakistan, Lee picked Hasan Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan. Interestingly, Babar Azam, Pakistan’s leading T20 run-scorer, did not make the cut.

Other Players in the Squad

Lee also included two players from the UAE, one from Afghanistan, and one from Sri Lanka, making it a truly pan-Asian squad.

Brett Lee’s All-Time Asia T20 XI

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Hayat, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Amjad Javed, Mohammad Naveed, Harris Rauf, Jasprit Bumrah.

This selection reflects a mix of experience, firepower, and versatile T20 talent, celebrating the stars who have defined Asia’s cricketing dominance in the shortest format.

India's campaign in Asia Cup 2025 so far...

India began their Asia Cup 2025 journey on a strong note under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

In their opening match against UAE, the team dominated from start to finish, winning by nine wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube starred with the ball, bundling out UAE for just 57 runs, while Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill guided India to a comfortable victory.

The win highlighted India’s balance and depth, showcasing both their batting firepower and bowling strength. With momentum on their side, India now gears up for a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.