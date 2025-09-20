Asia Cup 2025: Why Super-4 Is More Thrilling Than Semi-Finals

Asia Cup 2025 has entered its most thrilling stage - the Super 4 - starting September 20. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh are the four teams that made it through. But unlike other tournaments, Asia Cup doesn’t feature semi-finals. So, what sets the Super 4 apart?

Semi-Finals in Knockouts

In traditional tournaments, semi-finals are straightforward knockouts. Two matches decide which teams go to the final, while the losing sides are eliminated immediately. But the Asia Cup follows a different format.

Super 4 Format Explained

Instead of semis, the four qualified teams face off in a round-robin format.

Each side plays three matches - one against each opponent - making it six matches in total. The two teams topping the table then qualify for the final, set for September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Super 4 Schedule

Sep 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Dubai

Sep 21: India vs Pakistan, Dubai

Sep 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

Sep 24: India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

Sep 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Dubai

Sep 26: India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai

India vs Pakistan clash on September 21 promises to be the blockbuster, after India’s commanding 7-wicket win in the group stage.

India: Most Successful Team in Asia Cup History

India stands tall as the most successful team in Asia Cup history, with 7 titles to their name - 6 in ODIs (1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2018) and 1 in T20I format (2016).

The Men in Blue have also finished runners-up three times, highlighting their consistency in the tournament.

From the early dominance under Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev to the modern brilliance of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, India has repeatedly delivered on the big stage.

Historic wins against arch-rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka in finals remain etched in cricketing memory. With a perfect mix of batting firepower and bowling strength, India continues to be the benchmark for success in Asia Cup cricket.

