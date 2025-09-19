Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK No Handshake Row: PCB Reportedly Warns India Ahead Of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

IND vs PAK No Handshake Row: PCB Reportedly Warns India Ahead Of Asia Cup Super 4 Clash

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly issued a warning to the Indian players, asking for prior intimation should the no-handshake gesture be repeated from them.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)

Team India's decision to not shake hands with any Pakistani players during their Asia Cup 2025 encounter made headlines.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss. After the match, none of the Indian players went for the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterpart.

The arch rivals are now set to face each other for the second time in this tournament, in the Super 4s round this Sunday in Dubai.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly issued a warning to the Indian players, asking for prior intimation should this gesture be repeated.

PCB reportedly warns Indian players

As per a report by Cricket Pakistan, a PCB source has said this ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4s India vs Pakistan match:

"We are not eager to shake hands with Indian cricketers, but prior intimation should be given"

Pakistan was beaten comprehensively by the Men in Blue in the Group A encounter. They stumbled to a low score losing 9 wickets, and then lost the match inside 16 overs, only managing to pick three wickets.

The Indians' refusal to shake hands appears to have added salt to the wound. The PCB had even complained against Andy Pycroft, the match referee, and protested for his removal, delaying their following match against UAE by an hour. However, this request wasn't approved.

When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4?

India will face Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup Super 4s round on September 21, 2025. This match will also be played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the same venue as their previous encounter.

It seems unlikely for the defending champions to go in for a handshake this time around, or even respond to the reported warning issued by the Pakistani side.

Check out: Pakistan Under ICC Scrutiny for Misconduct And PMOA Violations In Asia Cup: Report

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 08:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Pak PCB Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four Ind Vs Pak Handshake India Vs Pakistan No Handshake
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
Cricket
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Why Did India End Ind-Pak War Quickly? IAF Chief Says World Must Learn From India
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget