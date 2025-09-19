Team India's decision to not shake hands with any Pakistani players during their Asia Cup 2025 encounter made headlines.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, did not shake hands with Salman Ali Agha at the toss. After the match, none of the Indian players went for the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterpart.

The arch rivals are now set to face each other for the second time in this tournament, in the Super 4s round this Sunday in Dubai.

Notably, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly issued a warning to the Indian players, asking for prior intimation should this gesture be repeated.

PCB reportedly warns Indian players

As per a report by Cricket Pakistan, a PCB source has said this ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4s India vs Pakistan match:

"We are not eager to shake hands with Indian cricketers, but prior intimation should be given"

Pakistan was beaten comprehensively by the Men in Blue in the Group A encounter. They stumbled to a low score losing 9 wickets, and then lost the match inside 16 overs, only managing to pick three wickets.

The Indians' refusal to shake hands appears to have added salt to the wound. The PCB had even complained against Andy Pycroft, the match referee, and protested for his removal, delaying their following match against UAE by an hour. However, this request wasn't approved.

When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4?

India will face Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup Super 4s round on September 21, 2025. This match will also be played in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the same venue as their previous encounter.

It seems unlikely for the defending champions to go in for a handshake this time around, or even respond to the reported warning issued by the Pakistani side.

