Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super-4 Chances In Danger

Pakistan’s campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 seems to be going from bad to worse. After suffering a crushing defeat against India on September 14, their troubles have deepened further with UAE’s brilliant win over Oman on September 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, UAE posted a strong total of 172 runs, thanks to captain Mohammad Wasim’s explosive 69-run knock. In reply, Oman faltered and were bundled out for 130, handing UAE a commanding 42-run victory.

This result has directly increased the pressure on Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha.

While UAE’s confidence has gone up, Salman himself is struggling with form, failing to cross double figures in two games so far.

Pakistan now face a do-or-die clash against UAE on September 17. Although Pakistan have won both their previous T20I encounters against UAE, the stakes are higher this time. Given UAE’s current momentum, Pakistan cannot afford to take them lightly.

Pakistan vs UAE Head-to-Head in T20Is

Pakistan and UAE have met only a handful of times in T20 International cricket. So far, the two teams have faced each other twice, with Pakistan emerging victorious on both occasions.

The Men in Green have dominated these encounters, showcasing their superior experience and firepower. However, with UAE’s recent form in the Asia Cup 2025, the upcoming clash promises to be more competitive than past meetings.

India crush Pakistan by 7 wickets

Pakistan’s struggles in the Asia Cup 2025 continued as they suffered a heavy defeat against arch-rivals India on September 14 in Dubai.

Batting first, Pakistan’s top order collapsed under pressure, with only a few players managing to get into double figures. India’s bowlers dominated the innings and restricted Pakistan to a modest total.

In response, captain Suryakumar Yadav and young opener Abhishek Sharma ensured a smooth chase, sealing victory with more than four overs to spare. The one-sided result has raised serious questions over Pakistan’s form and their chances of qualifying for the Super-4 stage.