Mark The Date: India-Pakistan Battle Returns On October 5

India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final to clinch the Asia Cup 2025, winning all three matches played against their arch-rivals in the tournament. While the Asia Cup excitement may be over, fans won’t have to wait long for another India-Pakistan clash.

The ICC Women’s World Cup kicks off on September 30 in India, with Team India opening their campaign against Sri Lanka.

But the real blockbuster arrives on Sunday, October 5, when India face Pakistan in Colombo at 3 PM. Cricket lovers will once again witness the high-voltage rivalry - this time on the women’s stage.

India’s Dominance in Numbers

The record is one-sided: India and Pakistan women have met 11 times in ODI World Cups, and India has won on all 11 occasions. Pakistan has never beaten India in this format, making Harmanpreet Kaur’s team the clear favorites to continue their winning streak.

India Squad for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chhetri, Shree Charani.

The Indian women’s cricket team has built a strong reputation on the global stage, particularly in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Since making their debut in the tournament in 1978, the team has steadily grown into one of the most consistent performers. Over the years, India has featured in multiple editions and produced several memorable campaigns.

In terms of overall performance, India has played more than 80 matches in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Out of these, the team has secured around 40 victories, maintaining a win percentage close to 50. India has reached the final of the tournament twice, first in 2005 under Mithali Raj’s leadership and again in 2017, when they narrowly lost to England in a thriller at Lord’s. These runner-up finishes highlight the team’s ability to compete with the best, even though the elusive World Cup title is yet to come.