Asia Cup 2025: India Kickstarts Preparations, Practice Pictures Go Viral

HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: India Kickstarts Preparations, Practice Pictures Go Viral

Pictures from the training camp, shared by the Asian Cricket Council on September 5, quickly surfaced on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian cricket team has kicked off its preparations for the Asia Cup 2025, set to be hosted in the UAE.

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill, the squad arrived on September 4 under the supervision of mentor Gautam Gambhir. Without wasting time, the players headed straight into practice sessions.

See Pics 

These glimpses showed Surya interacting with teammates, Gill practicing throws, Hardik Pandya sprinting with his new hairstyle, and players like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Abhishek Sharma working on fitness drills.

The Asia Cup begins on September 9 with Oman facing Afghanistan. India’s opening fixture is on September 10 against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium, followed by a marquee clash with Pakistan on September 14. The defending champions will aim to retain their crown, with the grand final scheduled for September 28.

India in Asia Cup preview

Team India enters the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE as defending champions, aiming to continue their strong run in multi-nation tournaments. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill as deputy, the squad blends experience and youthful energy.

Key all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel add depth, while Kuldeep Yadav will spearhead the spin attack. India begins their campaign on September 10 against hosts UAE, before the highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on September 14.

With intense competition and knockout stages ahead, India’s preparations reflect their determination to retain the title and assert regional dominance once again.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Practice Asia Cup
Preferred Sources
