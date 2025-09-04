Jonny Bairstow Net Worth 2025: IPL, Endorsements, And Luxury Lifestyle

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketJonny Bairstow Net Worth 2025: IPL, Endorsements, And Luxury Lifestyle

Reports suggest that Jonny Bairstow has a net worth of around ₹66 crore, which translates to approximately $8 million.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jonny Bairstow's net worth is something many fans often wonder about. He is one of English cricket’s most dynamic players in the modern era, and is known for an explosive batting style as well as reliable wicket keeping ability.

The top-order batsman made his international debut for the three lions all the way back in 2011, and in recent years has emerged as one of England's top players. In fact, Bairstow is a sought-after name for IPL franchises too.

Off the field, his charm and popularity have opened doors to endorsements and business ventures. All of this success naturally brings us to a closer look at Jonny Bairstow’s net worth and how he’s built it.

Exploring Jonny Bairstow's net worth in 2025

Reports suggest that Jonny Bairstow has a net worth of around ₹66 crore, which translates to approximately $8 million. Here's a brief breakdown:

ECB Contract - Bairstow holds a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which reportedly earns him approximately ₹7.88 crore annually.

IPL earnings - Bairstow has been a consistent performer in the IPL since 2019. He has mostly played for the Punjab Kings, and had a brief stint for the Mumbai Indians in the 2025 Playoffs.

As per reports, the English batsman was given ₹6.75 crore per year contract between 2022 and 2024, and was picked by MI for ₹5.25 crore during the Playoffs this year. He has also represented franchises of other domestic competitions.

Brand endorsements - Bairstow has secured several endorsement deals with brands like Dream11, Sareen Sports, Uvistats, and Goodwin Smith . Additionally, his social media presence, particularly on Instagram with over 900,000 followers, offers opportunities for sponsored content.

Personal investments -  The former PBKS star reportedly has a collection of luxury cars like the Aston Martin DBX, BMW 5 Series, and Range Rover.

Career Highlight

Jonny Bairstow's crowning moment in his cricketing career came in 2019 when he lifted the ICC World Cup with England, the country's maiden ODI World Cup title.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Jonny Bairstow Jonny Bairstow Net Worth Jonny Bairstow IPL Jonny Bairstow Lifestyle
