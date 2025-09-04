Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni vs Irfan Pathan: Who Gets Higher BCCI Pension?

MS Dhoni vs Irfan Pathan: Who Gets Higher BCCI Pension?

Here's a brief on which among MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan gets more pension.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni or simply MSD) and Irfan Pathan are two well-known former Indian cricketers.

Although both have retired from the sport, their names are often mentioned together, sometimes amid controversy. Speaking of retirement, an aspect that intrigues some fans regarding the two veterans is how much pension either player gets from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Interestingly, one receives slightly more than the other, a difference that reportedly comes down to the number of international matches played in a specific format during their career.

Here's a brief on which among MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan gets more pension:

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is India's most decorated captain so far. He won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup, debuting as the skipper in these tournaments. He also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

MSD retired from international cricket in August 2020, and is reportedly paid a pension of Rs. 70,000 per month from the BCCI.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan was a lethal pacer in his prime, and was in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad. In fact, he was awarded the Man of the Match in the final. He was also a part of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winning squad, but was never featured in the playing 11.

Pathan retired from all forms of cricket in January 2020, and is reportedly paid a pension of Rs. 60,000 per month from the BCCI.

Why the difference?

BCCI has different categories that dictate how much pension a former player is paid.

According to reports, those who have played more than 50 Tests, like MS Dhoni (who has played 90 Test matches), are paid Rs. 70,000; and those who have played between 25 and 49 Tests, like Irfan Pathan (who has played 29 Test matches), are paid Rs. 60,000 as pension.

Also on ABP Live | Pakistani Cricketers And Their Wives: Surprising Age Gaps Revealed

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Irfan Pathan BCCI MS Dhoni BCCI Pension
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
‘Gujaratis Shouldn’t Underestimate Biharis’: Lalu Yadav As BJP’s Bihar Bandh Gets Mixed Response; Who Said What
Election 2025
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Bihar Bandh: RJD Alleges Pregnant Woman Stopped, Teachers' Clothes Pulled During BJP's Protest
Business
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Alcohol Will Not Get Cheaper Following GST Reforms: Here's Why
Cities
Manipur Violence Sees Major Breakthrough As Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-2 For Commuters
Manipur Violence Sees Major Breakthrough As Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-2 For Commuters
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget