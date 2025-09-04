MS Dhoni vs Irfan Pathan: Who Gets Higher BCCI Pension?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni or simply MSD) and Irfan Pathan are two well-known former Indian cricketers.

Although both have retired from the sport, their names are often mentioned together, sometimes amid controversy. Speaking of retirement, an aspect that intrigues some fans regarding the two veterans is how much pension either player gets from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Interestingly, one receives slightly more than the other, a difference that reportedly comes down to the number of international matches played in a specific format during their career.

Here's a brief on which among MS Dhoni and Irfan Pathan gets more pension:

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is India's most decorated captain so far. He won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup, debuting as the skipper in these tournaments. He also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

MSD retired from international cricket in August 2020, and is reportedly paid a pension of Rs. 70,000 per month from the BCCI.

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan was a lethal pacer in his prime, and was in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad. In fact, he was awarded the Man of the Match in the final. He was also a part of the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winning squad, but was never featured in the playing 11.

Pathan retired from all forms of cricket in January 2020, and is reportedly paid a pension of Rs. 60,000 per month from the BCCI.

Why the difference?

BCCI has different categories that dictate how much pension a former player is paid.

According to reports, those who have played more than 50 Tests, like MS Dhoni (who has played 90 Test matches), are paid Rs. 70,000; and those who have played between 25 and 49 Tests, like Irfan Pathan (who has played 29 Test matches), are paid Rs. 60,000 as pension.

