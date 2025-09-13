The next fixture in Asia Cup's Group A is India vs Pakistan. Both teams have played one game so far in the competition, walking away with comfortable victories.

The former are the defending champions, and firm favorites to win it all once again. Their arch rivals are expected to put up a good challenge this Sunday, September 14, 2025, however, a former Pakistan veteran is apparently concerned.

Wasim Akram reportedly believes that India's spinners, particularly Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, could cause trouble for Pakistan's middle order batsmen.

Kuldeep, Varun concern Akram for IND vs PAK

"The problem I see for Pakistan is their middle-order batting versus India’s spinners. You can see off Jasprit Bumrah, but the likes of Varun and Kuldeep could trouble the batters. If a batter tries to read the ball after it has pitched, it means you have no idea what is happening", the Pakistan legend reportedly said during a Sony Sports Network held media interaction.

While India, like Pakistan, has just played a single game at the Asia Cup 2025, it seemed enough to display just how troubling Kuldeep Yadav can be to the opposing batsmen.

Despite not receiving a lot of game time for the Men in Blue in recent months, the spinner looked completely unfazed in the opener against UAE.

He bowled only 13 deliveries in the match, but in that short stint, picked 4 wickets, went for just 7 runs, and secured the Man of the Match award.

Varun Chakravarthy, who Wasim Akram is reportedly also concerned about for the IND vs PAK match, had a decent outing as well. He bowled two overs, picking one wicket and only giving away four runs.

Not to forget that Axar Patel, another handy spinner, is also a part of India's spin attack.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match Time

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST on September 14, 2025.