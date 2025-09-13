Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram Expresses Concern Over India’s Spin Attack

Asia Cup IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram Expresses Concern Over India’s Spin Attack

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 this Sunday after sealing strong victories in their opening matches against UAE and Oman, respectively.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The next fixture in Asia Cup's Group A is India vs Pakistan. Both teams have played one game so far in the competition, walking away with comfortable victories. 

The former are the defending champions, and firm favorites to win it all once again. Their arch rivals are expected to put up a good challenge this Sunday, September 14, 2025, however, a former Pakistan veteran is apparently concerned.

Wasim Akram reportedly believes that India's spinners, particularly Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, could cause trouble for Pakistan's middle order batsmen. 

Kuldeep, Varun concern Akram for IND vs PAK

"The problem I see for Pakistan is their middle-order batting versus India’s spinners. You can see off Jasprit Bumrah, but the likes of Varun and Kuldeep could trouble the batters. If a batter tries to read the ball after it has pitched, it means you have no idea what is happening", the Pakistan legend reportedly said during a Sony Sports Network held media interaction.

While India, like Pakistan, has just played a single game at the Asia Cup 2025, it seemed enough to display just how troubling Kuldeep Yadav can be to the opposing batsmen. 

Despite not receiving a lot of game time for the Men in Blue in recent months, the spinner looked completely unfazed in the opener against UAE.

He bowled only 13 deliveries in the match, but in that short stint, picked 4 wickets, went for just 7 runs, and secured the Man of the Match award.

Varun Chakravarthy, who Wasim Akram is reportedly also concerned about for the IND vs PAK match, had a decent outing as well. He bowled two overs, picking one wicket and only giving away four runs. 

Not to forget that Axar Patel, another handy spinner, is also a part of India's spin attack. 

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match Time

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match will start at 8:00 PM IST on September 14, 2025.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Varun Chakravarthy Kuldeep Yadav Asia Cup India Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Match Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan Ind Vs Pak Livestream
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget