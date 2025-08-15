Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Head-To-Head Record In Both ODIs And T20Is

Asia Cup 2025: IND vs PAK Head-To-Head Record In Both ODIs And T20Is



By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and Pakistan are gearing up for yet another high-voltage clash — their fourth meeting in an Asia Cup T20 encounter. Out of 18 overall Asia Cup matches between the two nations (across formats), India hold the edge with 10 victories.

Exactly a month from now, on September 14 in Dubai, the two cricketing giants will face off again.

The rivalry has produced some unforgettable moments, such as Virat Kohli’s masterclass against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but this time the stage is the Asia Cup 2025, which also serves as a final testing ground ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

While Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in both Tests and ODIs, India dominate the shortest format. In T20Is, India have won 9 of 13 matches, losing only three.

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head

In Test cricket, India and Pakistan have faced each other 59 times between 1952 and 2007. Out of these, India won 9 matches, Pakistan claimed 12 victories, and as many as 38 ended in draws. 

In ODIs, from 1978 to 2025, the two sides have met 136 times. Pakistan lead the record here with 73 wins, compared to India’s 58, while 5 matches ended without a result.

In the shortest format, T20Is, played between 2007 and 2024, India have been the dominant side, winning 9 out of 13 matches, losing only 3, with 1 ending in no result.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup T20 Record

Asia Cup returns to the T20I format this year. Historically, India have won two of the three T20 matches against Pakistan in this tournament, losing just once — that defeat coming in the 2022 Super 4 stage. In the last five meetings across formats, India have a 3–2 advantage.

Between 2016 and 2022, India and Pakistan met three times in the Asia Cup T20 format. India emerged victorious in two of those encounters, while Pakistan won once, with no matches ending without a result. 

IND vs PAK Asia Cup ODI Record

In the ODI format of the Asia Cup, India boast a dominant record — winning 8 of 15 matches. In the last five ODI meetings in this tournament, India have prevailed four times, with Pakistan’s only recent win coming in 2014.

From 1984 to 2023, India and Pakistan faced each other 15 times in Asia Cup ODIs. India won 8 of those matches, while Pakistan claimed victory in 5, and 2 games ended with no result. 

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Read more
