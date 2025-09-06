Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPlay Or No Play? BCCI Issues Clarification On IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

Play Or No Play? BCCI Issues Clarification On IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

The statement comes after speculation from some former players and fans over whether India and Pakistan would face each other more than once in Asia Cup 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared the air regarding the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025.

Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that there are no restrictions preventing the two arch-rivals from meeting in the tournament.

His statement comes after speculation from some former players and fans over whether the teams would face each other more than once in the 8-nation competition. The high-voltage encounter is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

No Bar on India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup

Speaking to ANI, Saikia emphasized that the Government of India’s stance allows India to play Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments like those conducted by the ICC or the Asian Cricket Council.

“So far as the BCCI’s view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India’s participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament,” Saikia told ANI.

He clarified that the restriction applies only to bilateral series. He also cautioned that skipping matches against Pakistan in such global or regional events could expose India to possible sanctions.

“If you think that if India boycotts any of the multinational tournaments hosted by the Asian Cricket Council or the ICC, or if you take any other sports, suppose a FIFA tournament or an AFC tournament or any other, suppose, athletic tournament involving multinational teams, and India is not playing with a particular country, then there may be sanctions against the Indian Federation,” Saikia added.

Also on ABP Live | Asia Cup Legends: Complete List Of Player Of The Series Winners

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Rohit Sharma's Humble Gesture Wins Hearts On Social Media

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 03:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
'We Remain Engaged With US': EAM Jaishankar After PM Modi, Trump Reaffirm Friendship
Cricket
Left Out Of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In Four-Day Series Against Australia A
Left Out Of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In Four-Day Series Against Australia A
India
'Deeply Appreciate, Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
'Fully Reciprocate His Sentiments': PM Modi On Trump's 'Will Always Be Friends' Remark
India
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Army Chief Says Pakistan 'War' Didn't End With Ceasefire On May 10: 'Op Sindoor Continued For...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget