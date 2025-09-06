Play Or No Play? BCCI Issues Clarification On IND vs PAK Asia Cup Clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cleared the air regarding the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025.

Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that there are no restrictions preventing the two arch-rivals from meeting in the tournament.

His statement comes after speculation from some former players and fans over whether the teams would face each other more than once in the 8-nation competition. The high-voltage encounter is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

No Bar on India vs Pakistan at Asia Cup

Speaking to ANI, Saikia emphasized that the Government of India’s stance allows India to play Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments like those conducted by the ICC or the Asian Cricket Council.

“So far as the BCCI’s view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India’s participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament,” Saikia told ANI.

He clarified that the restriction applies only to bilateral series. He also cautioned that skipping matches against Pakistan in such global or regional events could expose India to possible sanctions.

“If you think that if India boycotts any of the multinational tournaments hosted by the Asian Cricket Council or the ICC, or if you take any other sports, suppose a FIFA tournament or an AFC tournament or any other, suppose, athletic tournament involving multinational teams, and India is not playing with a particular country, then there may be sanctions against the Indian Federation,” Saikia added.

