Asia Cup Legends: Complete List Of Player Of The Series Winners

Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 9, featuring eight teams competing across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Originally, India were slated to host the tournament, but this year the matches will be shared between the two UAE cities.

Since its inaugural edition in 1984, the Asia Cup has been played in both ODI and T20I formats. The upcoming edition will follow the T20 format, with India opening their campaign against UAE on September 10.

Ahead of the tournament, here’s a look at all the players who have won the Player of the Series award in Asia Cup history.

Player of the Series in Asia Cup History

India’s Surinder Khanna became the first-ever Player of the Series in 1984. Over the years, four more Indian cricketers have earned the honor, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Among them, Sidhu is one of only two players to have won the award twice, with Sri Lanka’s Arjuna Ranatunga being the other.

In total, India has five players who have claimed the Player of the Series award, while Sri Lanka leads with six winners.

Player of the Series in all Asia Cup editions:

1984 – Surinder Khanna

1986 – Arjuna Ranatunga

1988 – Navjot Singh Sidhu

1990/91 – Not awarded

1995 – Navjot Singh Sidhu

1997 – Arjuna Ranatunga

2000 – Yousuf Youhana

2004 – Sanath Jayasuriya

2008 – Ajantha Mendis

2010 – Shahid Afridi

2012 – Shakib al Hasan

2014 – Lahiru Thirimanne

2016 – Sabbir Rahman

2018 – Shikhar Dhawan

2022 – Wanindu Hasaranga

2023 – Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh and Pakistan have each had two players recognized with this accolade. The most recent award went to India’s Kuldeep Yadav in the 2023 edition, continuing India’s strong tradition of producing standout performers in Asia Cup tournaments.

