Asia Cup Legends: Complete List Of Player Of The Series Winners

Here’s a look at all the players who have won the Player of the Series award in Asia Cup history.
Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off on September 9, featuring eight teams competing across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Originally, India were slated to host the tournament, but this year the matches will be shared between the two UAE cities.
Since its inaugural edition in 1984, the Asia Cup has been played in both ODI and T20I formats. The upcoming edition will follow the T20 format, with India opening their campaign against UAE on September 10.
Player of the Series in Asia Cup History
India’s Surinder Khanna became the first-ever Player of the Series in 1984. Over the years, four more Indian cricketers have earned the honor, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kuldeep Yadav.
Among them, Sidhu is one of only two players to have won the award twice, with Sri Lanka’s Arjuna Ranatunga being the other.
In total, India has five players who have claimed the Player of the Series award, while Sri Lanka leads with six winners.
Player of the Series in all Asia Cup editions:
1984 – Surinder Khanna
1986 – Arjuna Ranatunga
1988 – Navjot Singh Sidhu
1990/91 – Not awarded
1995 – Navjot Singh Sidhu
1997 – Arjuna Ranatunga
2000 – Yousuf Youhana
2004 – Sanath Jayasuriya
2008 – Ajantha Mendis
2010 – Shahid Afridi
2012 – Shakib al Hasan
2014 – Lahiru Thirimanne
2016 – Sabbir Rahman
2018 – Shikhar Dhawan
2022 – Wanindu Hasaranga
2023 – Kuldeep Yadav
Bangladesh and Pakistan have each had two players recognized with this accolade. The most recent award went to India’s Kuldeep Yadav in the 2023 edition, continuing India’s strong tradition of producing standout performers in Asia Cup tournaments.
