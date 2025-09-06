Watch: Rohit Sharma's Humble Gesture Wins Hearts On Social Media

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma won admiration from fans on Friday after a video of him requesting devotees not to cheer for him as “Mumbai Cha Raja” (King of Mumbai) at a Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Worli went viral.

Amid the ongoing 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations in Maharashtra, the cricketer was seen offering prayers at the pandal.

As chants of “Mumbai Cha Raja” echoed in reference to his success with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Rohit politely raised his hand and urged fans to stop. He later folded his hands, signaling that the focus should remain on Lord Ganesha rather than on him.

His respectful gesture struck a chord with many, highlighting his humility off the field.

Rohit Sharma’s cricketing journey

One of India’s most successful captains, Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

In a career spanning 499 international matches, he has scored over 19,700 runs across formats. Known for his elegant stroke play and record-breaking knocks, Rohit holds the unique feat of three ODI double centuries, including the world-record 264.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from T20Is in June 2024 after lifting the World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in May 2025. However, he continues to lead India in ODIs and is expected to return to action in the three-match series against Australia in October 2025.

India and Australia will clash in a three-match ODI series in October 2025. Fresh off Asia Cup and T20 triumphs, India will rely on Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya. Australia, led by their star lineup, promises high-octane contests in what could be a thrilling bilateral series.