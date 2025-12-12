Ashneer Grover Trolls Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Over Cancelled Wedding? Watch Clip

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have officially confirmed the cancellation of their wedding, which was initially postponed due to a medical emergency involving Mandhana’s father.

After weeks of public speculation, both individuals took to Instagram to issue separate statements, requesting privacy as they navigate this personal decision.

Mandhana, vice-captain of women's national team, emphasized that her focus remains firmly on her professional commitments to represent India at the highest level. Muchhal, in his statement, confirmed his decision to "move on" and cautioned against the spread of baseless rumors. Both parties have urged the public to respect the privacy of their families during this difficult time.

Ashneer Grover Trolled Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal?

A video circulating on Instagram features entrepreneur and influencer Ashneer Grover alongside actors Rajesh Yadav and Sanyam Sharma, delivering a sharp, satirical jab.

In one part of the conversation, a comment about not letting a choreographer “avoid getting a marriage canceled” is widely interpreted as a playful dig at the Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal breakup and the trend of lavish, celebrity-studded weddings.

Choreographer Denies Role in Muchhal Cheating Allegations

Music composer Palash Muchhal faced intense public scrutiny following unverified allegations of infidelity with a wedding choreographer, which surfaced after his marriage to cricketer Smriti Mandhana was called off.

Rumours, largely circulating on social media, suggested that Muchhal was involved with one of the choreographers from the wedding team, with names like Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz being circulated.

This controversy added a layer of turmoil to the couple's already difficult situation after the wedding was postponed due to a family medical emergency.

In response to the viral claims, choreographer Nandika Dwivedi issued a forceful statement, unequivocally denying any role in disrupting the couple’s relationship. She labelled the accusations as baseless and extremely painful, revealing that the online harassment had led to threats and distress.

Muchhal, in his statement confirming the end of the engagement, also called the rumours "baseless" and threatened legal action against those spreading defamatory content.