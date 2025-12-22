Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketLatest ICC Rankings: Australia Hold Test Crown, India Lead White-Ball Cricket

Latest ICC Rankings: Australia Hold Test Crown, India Lead White-Ball Cricket

Latest ICC team rankings are out, showing contrasting dominance across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. See which teams are leading world cricket right now.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest team rankings, revealing contrasting dominance across the three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals (T20Is).

While Australia continue to rule red-ball cricket, India have stamped their authority in limited-overs formats.

Australia Sit Atop ICC Test Rankings

Australia remain the No.1 ranked Test side, amassing 3,732 points from 30 matches for a rating of 124. Their sustained success has been driven by a potent pace attack and a seasoned batting unit.

South Africa occupy second place with 3,581 points from 31 Tests (rating: 116). England are third, having earned 4,469 points from 40 matches, while India sit fourth with 4,064 points from 39 Tests (rating: 104).

New Zealand complete the top five with 2,839 points from 29 matches. 

As for the latest ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Australia and New Zealand, as of this writing, are the top two teams.

India Lead The Way In ODI Cricket

India continue to dominate the ODI rankings, holding the top spot with 5,089 points from 42 matches and a rating of 121. Consistency and squad balance have been key to their success.

They recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match bilateral series.

New Zealand are close behind in second place with 4,956 points from 44 matches (rating: 113).

Australia rank third with 4,134 points from 38 games, followed by Pakistan in fourth and Sri Lanka in fifth.

India Also Top T20I Rankings

India have also retained their position as the world’s top-ranked T20I side, and recently registered a 3-1 victory over South Africa in a T20I series.

They boast 19,312 points from 71 matches, giving them a rating of 272. Explosive batting and impressive performances from young players have played a major role.

Australia sit second with a rating of 267, while England are third. New Zealand and South Africa round off the top five in the shortest format.

Also Check: WATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Dance To ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After U19 Asia Cup Final Victory

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC ODI Rankings ICC Rankings ICC Test Rankings ICC ICC T20 Rankings
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget