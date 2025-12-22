Latest ICC Rankings: Australia Hold Test Crown, India Lead White-Ball Cricket

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest team rankings, revealing contrasting dominance across the three formats - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals (T20Is).

While Australia continue to rule red-ball cricket, India have stamped their authority in limited-overs formats.

Australia Sit Atop ICC Test Rankings

Australia remain the No.1 ranked Test side, amassing 3,732 points from 30 matches for a rating of 124. Their sustained success has been driven by a potent pace attack and a seasoned batting unit.

South Africa occupy second place with 3,581 points from 31 Tests (rating: 116). England are third, having earned 4,469 points from 40 matches, while India sit fourth with 4,064 points from 39 Tests (rating: 104).

New Zealand complete the top five with 2,839 points from 29 matches.

As for the latest ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Australia and New Zealand, as of this writing, are the top two teams.

India Lead The Way In ODI Cricket

India continue to dominate the ODI rankings, holding the top spot with 5,089 points from 42 matches and a rating of 121. Consistency and squad balance have been key to their success.

They recently defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match bilateral series.

New Zealand are close behind in second place with 4,956 points from 44 matches (rating: 113).

Australia rank third with 4,134 points from 38 games, followed by Pakistan in fourth and Sri Lanka in fifth.

India Also Top T20I Rankings

India have also retained their position as the world’s top-ranked T20I side, and recently registered a 3-1 victory over South Africa in a T20I series.

They boast 19,312 points from 71 matches, giving them a rating of 272. Explosive batting and impressive performances from young players have played a major role.

Australia sit second with a rating of 267, while England are third. New Zealand and South Africa round off the top five in the shortest format.



Also Check: WATCH: Pakistan Cricketers Dance To ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After U19 Asia Cup Final Victory