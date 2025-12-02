Ashes 2025/26: England Reveal Squad for 2nd Test, Spin-All Rounder Included

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





England were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat in the first Ashes 2025/26 Test at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Travis Head rocked the visitors' bowling unit, landing the Aussies on the doorstep of victory before departing at 123 off 83.

Naturally, some changes were expected in the English lineup as they gear up to take on Australia at The Gabba, a venue that has been a fortress for the home side.

Ashes 2nd Test: England Squad Revealed

Will Jacks, a spin-bowling batting all-rounder has been selected to play for England in the second Ashes 2025/26 Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Here's a look at the full team:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

This will, notably, be Jacks' first outing for the national team in whites in three years, as he steps in to replace fast bowler Mark Wood, who sustained a knee injury a few days back.

It is worth noting that England has not won a Test at this venue in 39 years. Furthermore, they have never defeated Australia in a pink-ball Test, which further stacks the deck against them.

If these trends continue and the hosts go 2-0 up, Ben Stokes' side could find themselves under a lot of pressure, as they strive to win the Ashes Down Under for the first time since the historic series' 2010/11 edition.

Ashes 2nd Test Schedule

The second Ashes Test match between Australia and England is scheduled to be played between December 4 and 8, 2025.

Each match day kicks off at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) with the toss at 9:00 AM IST on Day 1.

Ben Stokes leads England, while Steve Smith continues as Australia's stand-in skipper amid Pat Cummins back injury recovery.

