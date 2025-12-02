Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025/26: England Reveal Squad for 2nd Test, Spin-All Rounder Included

Ashes 2025/26: England Reveal Squad for 2nd Test, Spin-All Rounder Included

England unveil their squad for the Ashes 2nd Test as they seek a comeback after the Perth defeat, aiming to challenge Australia at a tough venue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

England were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat in the first Ashes 2025/26 Test at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Travis Head rocked the visitors' bowling unit, landing the Aussies on the doorstep of victory before departing at 123 off 83. 

Naturally, some changes were expected in the English lineup as they gear up to take on Australia at The Gabba, a venue that has been a fortress for the home side.

Ashes 2nd Test: England Squad Revealed

Will Jacks, a spin-bowling batting all-rounder has been selected to play for England in the second Ashes 2025/26 Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Here's a look at the full team:

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

This will, notably, be Jacks' first outing for the national team in whites in three years, as he steps in to replace fast bowler Mark Wood, who sustained a knee injury a few days back.

It is worth noting that England has not won a Test at this venue in 39 years. Furthermore, they have never defeated Australia in a pink-ball Test, which further stacks the deck against them.

If these trends continue and the hosts go 2-0 up, Ben Stokes' side could find themselves under a lot of pressure, as they strive to win the Ashes Down Under for the first time since the historic series' 2010/11 edition.

Ashes 2nd Test Schedule

The second Ashes Test match between Australia and England is scheduled to be played between December 4 and 8, 2025.

Each match day kicks off at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) with the toss at 9:00 AM IST on Day 1.

Ben Stokes leads England, while Steve Smith continues as Australia's stand-in skipper amid Pat Cummins back injury recovery.

Check Out: Ashes 2025/26 2nd Test: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England AUS Vs ENG 2nd Test Ashes 2025 Ashes 2nd Test England Ashes Squad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
Election 2025
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
India
Shivakumar Hosts Siddaramaiah For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Meet For Breakfast 2.0 After Last Week's Unity Show Amid Tussle
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Breaking: India’s Voice Now Carries Significant Weight Worldwide says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking: Indigo Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Breaking: CCTV Reveals Killer Switching Cars After Gangster Inderpreet Singh’s Murder in Chandigarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget