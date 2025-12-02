Ashes 2025/26 2nd Test: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A blistering innings of 123 off 83 from Travis Head catapulted Australia to a historic Ashes Test victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The hosts, leading the 5-match series 1-0, now gear up to welcome their opponents at The Gabba in Brisbane, which has historically been a fortress for the Aussies.

The excitement is building with the match just a few days away, so those interested can check out the live streaming and TV broadcast details for the Ashes 2025/26 2nd Test ahead.

Ashes 2nd Test Live Streaming: How To Watch

Fans in India can access the Australia vs England Ashes 2nd Test live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Note that you will require an active JioHotstar subscription to watch the complete match on all 5 days of play on either of these platforms.

AUS vs ENG 2nd Test: TV Broadcast

The Star Sports Network TV channels will provide the live broadcast of the AUS vs ENG 2nd Test on television.

Ashes 2nd Test: Match Date & Time

The second Ashes Test match kicks off from this Thursday, that is December 4, 2025, and scheduled to be played through next Monday, that is December 8, every day from 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

That said, if things pan out the way that they did in the first clash, the match might conclude a lot earlier.

For those wondering, the first Ashes 2025/26 Test wrapped up in just two days. Australia bowled England out on the first day, with veteran fast bowler Mitchell Starc picking 7 wickets alone.

England then struck back and fell 9 of the host's batsmen on the same day, bowling them out early on the following morning.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland led the charge with ball once again for the Aussies, restricting England and setting a 205-run target for themselves to chase.

The target seemed challenging, given the conditions, but Travis Head had other plans in mind.