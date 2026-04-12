There are reports of Arshdeep Singh making his
Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Make First Public Appearance - Watch
Arshdeep Singh and Samreen have not officially acknowledged their relationship, but their latest public appearance has sparked intense buzz among fans.
The internet is currently buzzing with reports of Punjab Kings’ pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh and Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur reportedly making their "first public appearance" together.
While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, a series of viral social media posts showing their public sighting have sent fans into a frenzy. Here is the lowdown on the latest viral news.
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Pakda gaya sher... They look good together ngl pic.twitter.com/8rrHYnbz4l— Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) April 12, 2026
ये रहा है अर्शदीप सिंह और समरीन कौर का वीडियो, जो बहुत वायरल हो रहा है ।— Vishal Mohan Yadav (@VishalMYadav_) April 12, 2026
आज दोनों लोगो को एक साथ देखा गया है जहाँ वो दोनों ख़ुश है,
अर्शदीप पाजी की हँसी बता रही है अब कोई डाउट नहीं है, दोनों एक दूसरे के साथ मस्त है,
जब मैंने अफेयर की खबर दी तो लोगो ने कहा अफ़वाह है अब देख लो… https://t.co/kriPNy3tlQ pic.twitter.com/6TIOdQQAgc
Who is Samreen Kaur?
If you're wondering about the face linked to the Indian pacer:
Acting Career: Samreen is a rising star in the Punjabi film and music industry. She notably appeared in the Bollywood film '83 (which ironically chronicles India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win).
Social Media Star: Samreen is a former Miss India finalist and a popular figure in Punjabi music videos.
Public Sightings at IPL 2026
The "first public appearance" rumors are fueled by Samreen’s frequent presence at Punjab Kings (PBKS) matches.
Stadium Spotting: She has been seen cheering in the stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Team Support: Fans noted her wearing the PBKS jersey and sharing photos from the matches, which many interpreted as her showing support for Arshdeep.
The "public appearance" refers to Samreen's presence at Arshdeep's matches and the hand-holding photo shared on social media. While the evidence according to fans is "match-winning," the couple remains tight-lipped.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the recent buzz surrounding Arshdeep Singh?
Who is Samreen Kaur?
Samreen Kaur is a Punjabi actress and a social media personality. She has appeared in the Bollywood film '83 and is a popular figure in Punjabi music videos.
What led to the rumors of a
The rumors are fueled by Samreen Kaur's frequent presence at Punjab Kings matches and a viral photo of them holding hands, interpreted by fans as a public outing.
Have Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur confirmed their relationship?
No, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have not officially confirmed their relationship status. They have remained tight-lipped about the rumors.