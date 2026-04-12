Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Make First Public Appearance - Watch

The internet is currently buzzing with reports of Punjab Kings’ pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh and Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur reportedly making their "first public appearance" together.

While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, a series of viral social media posts showing their public sighting have sent fans into a frenzy. Here is the lowdown on the latest viral news.

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Pakda gaya sher... They look good together ngl pic.twitter.com/8rrHYnbz4l — Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) April 12, 2026

ये रहा है अर्शदीप सिंह और समरीन कौर का वीडियो, जो बहुत वायरल हो रहा है ।



आज दोनों लोगो को एक साथ देखा गया है जहाँ वो दोनों ख़ुश है,



अर्शदीप पाजी की हँसी बता रही है अब कोई डाउट नहीं है, दोनों एक दूसरे के साथ मस्त है,



जब मैंने अफेयर की खबर दी तो लोगो ने कहा अफ़वाह है अब देख लो… https://t.co/kriPNy3tlQ pic.twitter.com/6TIOdQQAgc — Vishal Mohan Yadav (@VishalMYadav_) April 12, 2026

Who is Samreen Kaur?

If you're wondering about the face linked to the Indian pacer:

Acting Career: Samreen is a rising star in the Punjabi film and music industry. She notably appeared in the Bollywood film '83 (which ironically chronicles India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win).

Social Media Star: Samreen is a former Miss India finalist and a popular figure in Punjabi music videos.

Public Sightings at IPL 2026

The "first public appearance" rumors are fueled by Samreen’s frequent presence at Punjab Kings (PBKS) matches.

Stadium Spotting: She has been seen cheering in the stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team Support: Fans noted her wearing the PBKS jersey and sharing photos from the matches, which many interpreted as her showing support for Arshdeep.

The "public appearance" refers to Samreen's presence at Arshdeep's matches and the hand-holding photo shared on social media. While the evidence according to fans is "match-winning," the couple remains tight-lipped.