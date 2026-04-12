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HomeSportsCricketArshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Make First Public Appearance - Watch

Arshdeep Singh And Samreen Kaur Make First Public Appearance - Watch

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen have not officially acknowledged their relationship, but their latest public appearance has sparked intense buzz among fans.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 05:58 PM (IST)

The internet is currently buzzing with reports of Punjab Kings’ pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh and Punjabi actress Samreen Kaur reportedly making their "first public appearance" together.

While the two have not officially confirmed their relationship, a series of viral social media posts showing their public sighting have sent fans into a frenzy. Here is the lowdown on the latest viral news.

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Who is Samreen Kaur?

If you're wondering about the face linked to the Indian pacer:

Acting Career: Samreen is a rising star in the Punjabi film and music industry. She notably appeared in the Bollywood film '83 (which ironically chronicles India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup win).

Social Media Star: Samreen is a former Miss India finalist and a popular figure in Punjabi music videos.

Public Sightings at IPL 2026

The "first public appearance" rumors are fueled by Samreen’s frequent presence at Punjab Kings (PBKS) matches.

Stadium Spotting: She has been seen cheering in the stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team Support: Fans noted her wearing the PBKS jersey and sharing photos from the matches, which many interpreted as her showing support for Arshdeep.

The "public appearance" refers to Samreen's presence at Arshdeep's matches and the hand-holding photo shared on social media. While the evidence according to fans is "match-winning," the couple remains tight-lipped.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent buzz surrounding Arshdeep Singh?

There are reports of Arshdeep Singh making his

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is a Punjabi actress and a social media personality. She has appeared in the Bollywood film '83 and is a popular figure in Punjabi music videos.

What led to the rumors of a

The rumors are fueled by Samreen Kaur's frequent presence at Punjab Kings matches and a viral photo of them holding hands, interpreted by fans as a public outing.

Have Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur confirmed their relationship?

No, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have not officially confirmed their relationship status. They have remained tight-lipped about the rumors.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE Samreen Kaur Arshdeep Singh Girlfriend
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