Afghanistan Announce Asia Cup 2025 Squad, Star Players Return

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: With Asia Cup 2025 around the corner, several teams have started revealing their squads, and Afghanistan has now joined the list.

Known as one of Asia’s most competitive sides, the Afghan team has included a mix of experienced match-winners and promising youngsters in their 17-member squad.

Afghanistan in Group-B

Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the UAE, will feature eight teams in total. Afghanistan finds itself in Group-B alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong.

Ahead of the tournament, Rashid Khan’s men will sharpen their skills in a triangular series against Pakistan and UAE, which will also be held in the Emirates. The 2024 T20 World Cup semifinalists will aim to build on their strong performances as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Naveen-ul-Haq Makes His Comeback

One of the key highlights of the squad announcement is the return of pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who last represented Afghanistan in December 2024.

His comeback adds depth to the pace attack. Along with him, youngsters such as Allah Ghazanfar, Farid Malik, and Sharafuddin Ashraf have also earned spots, showcasing Afghanistan’s focus on blending youth with experience.

Afghanistan Begin Asia Cup Campaign Against Hong Kong

Afghanistan will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey with a clash against Hong Kong on September 9.

Placed in Group B, Rashid Khan’s side will have to battle it out against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well. With only the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage, the competition promises to be intense right from the start.

Afghanistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Umarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Reserve players- Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai.