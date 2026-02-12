Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Out, Sanju Samson In: India Make Two Changes To Playing XI Vs Namibia

Abhishek Sharma Out, Sanju Samson In: India Make Two Changes To Playing XI Vs Namibia

Sanju Samson makes his T20 WC 2026 debut as he comes in as Abhishek Sharma's replacement.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 07:06 PM (IST)

India playing XI for IND vs NAM T20 WC 2026 match: Namibia won the toss and opted to field first. India have made changes to their lineup, with Abhishek Sharma missing out as he continues to recover from illness.

Sanju Samson has been brought in as his replacement. Meanwhile, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to the side after regaining full fitness. Namibia have also introduced two changes to their playing XI.

At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Abhishek Sharma has not yet regained full fitness and will therefore miss the match against Namibia. Jasprit Bumrah, who sat out the previous game against USA due to illness, has returned to the playing XI. His inclusion means Mohammed Siraj has made way.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Namibia: Lauren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Hengo.

After the toss, Suryakumar said: "We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. It's a big tournament and this dew is going to be a big factor, but when you bat first and go out and defend, I think it gives you a lot of confidence. It's a very good wicket. Hopefully, batters go out, enjoy themselves. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj."

What to Expect from Pitch?

The surface at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium traditionally favors batters. For this contest, the pitch has a light covering of grass along with a few visible cracks. With relatively short boundaries, big hits are likely to be on display.

Experts believe the wicket will offer consistent bounce, allowing the ball to come nicely onto the bat. While pacers may get early movement, spinners could also find some grip as the match progresses. Overall, conditions suggest the possibility of a high-scoring encounter.

Notably, the highest T20 total recorded at this venue is 278, scored by Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma India Vs Namibia IND Vs NAM SANJU SAMSON India Playing XI Vs Namibia IND Vs NAM Playing Xi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: First Trend From Bandarban, BNP Leads; Results Expected By 8 pm
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: First Trend From Bandarban, BNP Leads; Results Expected By 8 pm
India
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
News
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Entertainment
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
When Words Become Commitments: Politics Behind The ‘Quiet’ Revision In The India-US Trade Deal
Opinion
Embed widget