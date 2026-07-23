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English NewsSportsCommonwealth Games History: Origins, Evolution And India's Medal Journey

Commonwealth Games History: Origins, Evolution And India's Medal Journey

India waited until the 1958 Cardiff Games for its first gold, courtesy of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who won the 440-yard dash and earned his famous title, the "Flying Sikh."

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games kicks off today in Glasgow, Scotland, running from July 23 to August 2, 2026. This marks the fourth time Scotland is staging the event. Over 3,000 athletes representing 74 nations and territories have gathered to compete, with India sending a strong 124-member squad across eight distinct sporting disciplines.

Here is a look back at how the quadrennial event came into existence and India's historical journey in the competition.

Early Vision: From 'Pan-Britannic' to Global Stage

The idea of bringing British Empire territories together through sport was first floated in 1891 by British clergyman John Astley Cooper. Believing a shared athletic event would foster goodwill across the realm, he proposed a multi-sport meet called the "Pan-Britannic Festival." Although Cooper's concept never materialized at the time, it sowed the seed for future inter-empire sports competitions.

In 1911, a festival marking the coronation of King George V in London brought athletes together from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. While this was the first multi-nation meet of its kind within the empire, it remains unofficial and is not counted as part of the formal Commonwealth Games history.

The Inaugural Edition: Hamilton 1930

The official Commonwealth Games - originally named the British Empire Games - were established following discussions among sports officials during the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. Recognizing the need for a dedicated quadrennial event, organizers launched the inaugural Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

Overcoming Hurdles: In an era before commercial air travel, most athletes endured long sea voyages to reach Canada, with organizers offering financial assistance to several visiting teams.

Participation: 400 athletes from 11 nations competed across six core sports: athletics, swimming, diving, boxing, wrestling, and lawn bowls.

Historic First Gold: Australian rower Bobby Pearce won the first-ever gold medal in Commonwealth history before going on to earn Olympic glory.

India’s Commonwealth Debut and Milestones

1934 Debut: British India first entered the Games during the 1934 London edition with a tiny six-member contingent. Wrestler Rashid Anwar earned the country's maiden medal, taking home a bronze.

World War II Pause: The 1942 and 1946 editions were canceled due to World War II, returning in Auckland in 1950.

First Gold Medal (1958): India waited until the 1958 Cardiff Games for its first gold, courtesy of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who won the 440-yard dash and earned his famous title, the "Flying Sikh." Wrestler Lila Ram also bagged gold during the same Games.

Hosting Delhi 2010: India hosted the Games for the first time in 2010 in New Delhi - the first South Asian city to do so. Delivering its best-ever performance, India finished second on the overall medal tally with 101 total medals (38 gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze).

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the idea for the Commonwealth Games originate?

The concept of an inter-empire sports event was first proposed in 1891 by British clergyman John Astley Cooper, who envisioned a

When and where was the first official Commonwealth Games held?

The inaugural official Games, then called the British Empire Games, were held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada. They featured 400 athletes from 11 nations competing across six core sports.

When did India win its first Commonwealth Games gold medal?

India secured its first gold medal at the 1958 Cardiff Games. Sprinter Milkha Singh, in the 440-yard dash, and wrestler Lila Ram both achieved this milestone for the country.

Has India ever hosted the Commonwealth Games?

Yes, India hosted the Commonwealth Games for the first time in 2010 in New Delhi, becoming the first South Asian city to do so. They achieved their best performance there, finishing second in the overall medal tally.

Published at : 23 Jul 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
India At Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2026 Commonwealth Games History
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