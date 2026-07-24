Commonwealth Games Day 2: Complete India Schedule, Timings And Events

The 23rd Commonwealth Games got underway on Thursday, with Day 2 set to unfold in Glasgow, Scotland. India has fielded a 125-member contingent across eight disciplines and will be looking to build on a promising start after Lovlina Borgohain assured the country's first medal of the Games.

Competing in the women's 75kg boxing event, Lovlina received a direct entry into the semi-finals and is scheduled to face T.K.B.P. Tafaki on July 31. As both losing semi-finalists in boxing receive bronze medals, the Olympic medallist has already guaranteed India a podium finish.

India's biggest medal hopes on Day 2 will come from para-powerlifting, where multiple lifters will compete in medal events at the SEC Armadillo. Swimmers, gymnasts, lawn bowls players and boxers will also begin their campaigns, with Jadumani Singh opening India's challenge in the men's 55kg boxing category.

Commonwealth Games 2026: India's Day 2 schedule

Swimming and Para Swimming

3:40 PM - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1 - Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna

3:40 PM - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Heat 1 - Imam Ali

4:00 PM - Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 4 - Srihari Nataraj

Artistic Gymnastics

5:00 PM - Men's Team Final & Individual Qualification - Tapan Mohanty, Swatish KP, Tapeshwarnath Das, Yogeshwar Singh

Para Powerlifting

6:15 PM - Men's Lightweight Final - Ashok, Paramjeet Kumar

8:00 PM - Women's Lightweight Final - Jaspreet Kaur, Suman Devi

10:40 PM - Women's Heavyweight Final - Kasturi Rajamani

12:29 AM - Men's Heavyweight Final - Sudhir, Jhandu Kumar

Lawn Bowls

7:30 PM - Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey vs Thabelo Muvhango and Jackie Janse van Rensburg (South Africa)

10:20 PM - Men's Singles Sectional Play - Putul Sonowal vs Cecil Alexander (Falkland Islands)

Boxing

11:00 PM - Men's 55kg Round of 32 - Jadumani Singh vs Aaron Cullen (Scotland)

Swimming and Para Swimming (Subject to Qualification)

12:00 AM - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final - Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigna

12:00 AM - Men's S13 100m Freestyle Final - Imam Ali

12:29 AM - Men's 50m Backstroke Semi-final - Srihari Nataraj (Subject to qualification)