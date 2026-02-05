India Defeats Pakistan Twice In 48 Hours - Details Inside

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIndia Defeats Pakistan Twice In 48 Hours - Details Inside

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

India's lacrosse teams have made a resounding statement at 2025-26 Asian Lacrosse Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In a display of sheer athletic dominance, both Indian Men's and Women's squads secured decisive wins over arch-rivals Pakistan within a span of just 48 hours.

February 3: Women Lead Charge

The winning streak began on Tuesday, February 3, as the Indian Women’s team took the field for their round-robin league match.

Result: India dismantled the Pakistan Women’s defense, cruising to a massive 20-9 win.

Standout Performers: Jula Kumari Gurjar and Jahnvi Rathore were the stars of the show, netting 7 goals each. Their aggressive play from the first quarter ensured Pakistan never found a foothold in the match.

Defensive Wall: Goalkeeper Yashistha Batra and defender Khushbu were instrumental in thwarting several Pakistani counter-attacks.

February 4: Men Complete the Sweep

Following the inspiration from women's team, Indian Men’s squad delivered their own masterclass on Wednesday, February 4.

Result: India defeated Pakistan by a comfortable 12-7 scoreline.

Flow of Play: Unlike the high-scoring women's game, men's match was a more tactical affair. India used their superior fitness and passing accuracy to break through a physical Pakistan lineup.

Leading Scorers: Mohanlal Gameti led the offensive charge with 5 crucial goals, while Khumarman Gameti added 2 to seal the deal.

Significance of Wins

Lacrosse, which is set to make its Olympic debut in its "Sixes" format, is seeing a surge in popularity across Asia. These wins in Riyadh are a significant milestone for Indian Lacrosse Federation, proving that India is quickly becoming a powerhouse in the region.

The double victory was witnessed by Vipul Bawa, First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, who visited the Al-Yamamah University ground to encourage the athletes.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Asian Lacrosse Games
