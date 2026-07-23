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English NewsSportsAbhinav Bindra Hits Bullseye With Powerful Message Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests

Abhinav Bindra Hits Bullseye With Powerful Message Amid NEET Paper Leak Protests

Known for rarely commenting on political matters, Bindra offered his views amid growing outrage over the alleged NEET paper leak and reports of student suicides.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

As protests continue in New Delhi, with students demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has weighed in on the issue with a strong message.

The former shooter, widely regarded as one of India's most respected sporting icons, shared a social media post stressing that the ongoing controversy extends beyond students and has wider implications for the country's future.

Known for rarely commenting on political matters, Bindra offered his views amid growing outrage over the alleged NEET paper leak and reports of student suicides. He emphasized the importance of building an education system that values merit, encourages curiosity and creates equal opportunities, saying such reforms are crucial for India's long-term progress and development.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them. The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"An education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and nurtures curiosity is one of a nation's greatest strengths. I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," Bindra added.

PM Modi's first reaction on Jantar Mantar Protests

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the nation's youth that those responsible for examination paper leaks would face strict action, emphasizing that the guilty would not escape punishment.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," he wrote on X.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Abhinav Bindra comment on the ongoing education controversy?

He stressed that the issue has wider implications for the country's future. He emphasized building an education system that values merit, encourages curiosity, and creates equal opportunities.

Why is Abhinav Bindra's statement considered significant?

Bindra rarely comments on political matters, making his views noteworthy. As a respected sporting icon, his message highlights the importance of the issue.

What was PM Modi's reaction to the examination paper leaks?

Prime Minister Modi assured the nation's youth that those responsible for paper leaks would face strict action. He emphasized that the guilty would not escape punishment.

What measures did PM Modi promise to address the paper leaks?

He pledged to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved. He also directed authorities to take all necessary steps to safeguard students' interests.

Published at : 23 Jul 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhinav Bindra Jantar Mantar Protests CJP Protests NEET Paper Leak Protests
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