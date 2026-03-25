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HomeScienceThe Dark Side Of Cloning: Two-Decade Study Reveals Why Copies Don’t Last Forever

The Dark Side Of Cloning: Two-Decade Study Reveals Why Copies Don’t Last Forever

A long-term cloning study reveals how genetic mutations build up over generations, exposing a critical limit to cloning in mammals.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

For years, cloning has carried an almost science-fiction promise, the idea that a perfect copy could be made again and again without consequence. But a study from Japan is now challenging that belief in a profound way.

Over two decades, researchers created 1,206 cloned mice from a single female donor, carefully repeating the process across generations from 2005 to 2025. At first, everything appeared normal. The early results gave little reason for concern, reinforcing the assumption that cloning could, in theory, continue indefinitely.

When Perfection Begins To Crack

The illusion of stability held for 25 generations. Then, quietly, things began to change.

Genetic mutations started to accumulate. Not immediately visible, these changes built up over time, hidden beneath outwardly healthy appearances. By the 58th generation, the consequences became impossible to ignore, cloned mice that looked completely normal died within days of being born.

This turning point marked a stark realization: cloning is not a flawless copying process.

The Science Behind The Breakdown

The study, led by developmental biologist Teruhiko Wakayama of the University of Yamanashi and published in Nature Communications, is the first to track cloning across so many generations.

"No one has ever continued re-cloning for this long before," Wakayama explained. "This is the first time we’ve discovered that repeated re-cloning eventually reaches its limits."

To understand why, researchers analyzed the genomes of clones from different generations. What they found was striking, mutations were occurring at a rate three times higher than in naturally reproduced mice.

The process, they said, resembles repeatedly photocopying the same image. Each copy looks nearly identical at first, but subtle imperfections creep in. Over time, those flaws multiply, until the final result barely resembles the original.

Early Confidence, Later Reality

Interestingly, the team’s earlier findings told a different story. In 2013, after studying the first 25 generations, researchers reported no obvious health issues and suggested cloning could continue without limits.

But there was a crucial gap: they had not examined genetic sequences in detail.

Continuing the experiment for another 13 years changed everything. With deeper analysis, the earlier conclusion proved overly optimistic. A biological ceiling had been reached.

Fertility Declines As Mutations Grow

The effects weren’t limited to lifespan. Fertility also began to drop.

When cloned females were bred with normal male mice, early generations produced litters of about 10 pups, typical for mice. But over time, litter sizes shrank, signaling the growing impact of genetic damage.

By the 27th generation, larger-scale abnormalities had already begun to appear, including chromosomal issues such as the loss of one X chromosome. In mammals, females typically carry two X chromosomes, making such losses significant.

Why Cloning Can’t Replace Nature

At the heart of the problem lies a simple but critical limitation: cloning passes everything forward, including defects.

"In cloning, all genes are passed on to the next generation," Wakayama said. "That means defective genes are also inherited."

This helps explain why mammals rely on sexual reproduction. Unlike cloning, it reshuffles genetic material, helping to dilute harmful mutations over time.

The Technology Behind The Experiment

The team used nuclear transfer, the same technique that produced Dolly the sheep in 1996 and the first cloned mouse in 1998.

This method involves transferring the nucleus of a donor cell, containing its genetic blueprint, into an egg cell that has had its own nucleus removed. In this study, researchers used specialized ovarian cells known as cumulus cells.

While effective for creating clones, the technique appears unable to prevent the steady buildup of genetic errors across generations.

A Sobering Conclusion

For scientists who once believed cloning could produce an endless line of identical organisms, the findings are a reality check. "We had believed that we could create an infinite number of clones," Wakayama said. "That is why these results are so disappointing."

For now, there’s no clear solution. Overcoming this limitation may require a fundamental rethink of cloning technology itself.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Genetic Mutations Scientific Research Cloning Study Cloned Mice Research Cloning Limits
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