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The Indian National Congress has been issued eviction notices for its long-standing offices in the national capital, intensifying tensions between the opposition party and authorities. The notices direct the party to vacate its premises on Akbar Road and Raisina Road by March 28, triggering sharp reactions from senior leaders.

Party officials confirmed that the communication was received recently and said preparations are underway to challenge the orders in court.

Notices Cover Key Congress, Youth Wing Offices

The eviction orders apply not only to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road but also to the office on Raisina Road. In addition, the Indian Youth Congress has been asked to vacate its headquarters at 5 Raisina Road within the same deadline, reported Times of India.

Leaders indicated that legal options are being explored, with plans to move the judiciary to block any forced eviction. The developments have added urgency to internal discussions within the party.

Akbar Road Address Holds Deep Political Significance

Although the Congress has shifted its central operations to Indira Bhavan near ITO, the Akbar Road property remains symbolically important. For decades, it has been closely associated with the party’s political identity and legacy in Delhi.

Senior advocate and MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi strongly criticised the move, calling it “illegal and politically motivated,” and asserted that the party would pursue all available legal remedies.

Party functionaries also pointed out that they have been paying market rent for the Akbar Road bungalow, arguing that the eviction disregards both procedural fairness and historical relevance.

Legal Battle Likely As Party Pushes Back

According to party sources, efforts were made after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to have the Akbar Road property re-allotted to a senior Congress MP, but those attempts did not succeed. Similarly, the Raisina Road premises had been allotted specifically for use by the youth wing, adding to the controversy surrounding its eviction.

The party is now expected to challenge the notices on both legal and political grounds, focusing on due process as well as the broader implications of the decision.