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HomeScienceWho Is Devendra Singh Chaplot? IIT Bombay Alum Joins xAI, Gets Elon Musk's Welcome

Who Is Devendra Singh Chaplot? IIT Bombay Alum Joins xAI, Gets Elon Musk's Welcome

Indian AI researcher Devendra Singh Chaplot announces he is joining SpaceX and xAI to work with Elon Musk on advancing superintelligence.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Devendra Singh Chaplot, Indian artificial intelligence researcher, has announced that he will join SpaceX and xAI to work directly with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on developing advanced AI systems. The announcement was made on Saturday, March 14, through a post on the social media platform X. Chaplot revealed that his role will involve collaborating closely with Musk and research teams across both organizations to push forward efforts aimed at building superintelligence. He said the collaboration would focus on integrating “physical and digital intelligence,” bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and large-scale computing resources.

Chaplot's Collaboration With Musk 

In his post, Chaplot expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to work alongside Musk and his teams. He said the partnership between SpaceX and xAI provides a unique environment where cutting-edge hardware expertise can be combined with large-scale AI research infrastructure.

According to Chaplot, the collaboration could enable breakthroughs by bringing together advanced engineering capabilities with a culture that encourages experimentation and ambitious goals. He described the opportunity as a chance to work toward something “truly unique.”

The move aligns with Musk’s broader vision of developing advanced artificial intelligence systems that merge software intelligence with real-world machines.

From Robotics Research To AI Development

Chaplot also reflected on the path that led him to this new role. Over the years, he has worked across several areas of artificial intelligence, including robotics, machine learning, and computer vision.

Most recently, he served as a research scientist at Mistral AI, where he contributed to the development of advanced AI models. Earlier in his career, he worked at Facebook AI Research (FAIR), focusing on research projects that explored the intersection of machine learning and robotics.

He described both experiences as influential in shaping his approach to building intelligent systems from the ground up.

Academic Background And Achievements

Chaplot began his academic journey at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, where he studied computer science. He later earned a PhD in machine learning from Carnegie Mellon University, one of the world’s leading institutions for AI research, as per a report on Mint.

Throughout his career, Chaplot has contributed to several high-profile achievements in the field. His work helped secure victories in multiple global AI competitions, including the CVPR-2019 PointNav Challenge, the CVPR-2020 ObjectNav Challenge, and the NeurIPS-2022 Rearrangement Habitat Challenge. Earlier in his career, he also participated in the Visual Doom AI Competition in 2017.

His research has received recognition at major conferences, where it earned Best Paper and Best Demo awards. Chaplot is also a recipient of the prestigious Facebook Fellowship.

Industry Experience And Future Plans

Beyond academic and research roles, Chaplot gained industry experience while working at Samsung Electronics headquarters in South Korea. His research has been highlighted in leading technology publications such as MIT Technology Review, TechCrunch, and Popular Science. By joining SpaceX and xAI, Chaplot is positioning himself at the forefront of efforts to integrate robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced hardware systems. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Devendra Singh Chaplot and what is his new role?

Devendra Singh Chaplot is an Indian AI researcher who will join SpaceX and xAI. He will work directly with Elon Musk on developing advanced AI systems.

What will Chaplot's work at SpaceX and xAI involve?

Chaplot will collaborate with Musk and research teams to build superintelligence. His work will focus on integrating physical and digital intelligence, combining robotics, AI, and computing resources.

What is Chaplot's background in AI research?

Chaplot has experience in robotics, machine learning, and computer vision, having previously worked at Mistral AI and Facebook AI Research (FAIR).

What are some of Chaplot's notable achievements?

Chaplot has contributed to victories in multiple global AI competitions and received Best Paper/Demo awards. He also holds a PhD from Carnegie Mellon University.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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Elon Musk SpaceX
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