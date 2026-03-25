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HomeNewsWorldFire Erupts At Kuwait International Airport After Drone Hits Fuel Tank

Fire Erupts At Kuwait International Airport After Drone Hits Fuel Tank

Drone strike hits Kuwait airport fuel tank, sparking fire. No casualties reported, but tensions rise as attacks intensify across the Gulf.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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A drone strike triggered a fire at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, marking another escalation in the widening West Asia conflict. Authorities said the attack struck a fuel storage tank, setting off a blaze that was later brought under control with no reported casualties.

Officials described the damage as limited, though the incident prompted swift emergency action and renewed concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.

Firefighters Contain Blaze After Fuel Tank Hit

According to Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, emergency teams responded immediately after the strike ignited flames at the airport. Fire crews worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other facilities, as reported by AFP.

Agency spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said the impact was “limited,” confirming that firefighters were continuing operations to fully extinguish the blaze. Preliminary assessments indicated that the attack caused only material damage.

Air Defences Activated Across Kuwait

The Kuwait National Guard reported intercepting six drones earlier in the day, while the Kuwaiti military said its air defence systems were actively engaging incoming threats.

In an official statement, authorities reassured residents that loud explosions heard in the capital were the result of defensive interceptions targeting missiles and drones, rather than direct hits on populated areas.

Iran Claims Responsibility For Regional Strikes

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones targeting Israel as well as U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain. Iranian state media said “precision-guided” weapons were used in the attacks.

Kuwait confirmed its air defence systems were responding to the strikes, though so far the damage reported within the country has been confined to infrastructure.

Repeated Attacks Disrupt Aviation In Gulf

Wednesday’s strike is the latest in a string of attacks targeting Kuwait’s main airport since the conflict intensified on February 28. Earlier incidents include a March 14 drone strike on radar systems and a March 8 attack that damaged fuel storage facilities. A separate strike on a passenger terminal had left several people with minor injuries.

The ongoing hostilities have significantly disrupted air travel across the Gulf region. Airlines have either suspended or reduced operations due to security risks and logistical challenges, including fuel supply concerns.

In neighbouring Saudi Arabia, authorities reported intercepting four drones in eastern provinces, underscoring the broader regional spread of the conflict.

Security Tightened As Investigations Begin

Kuwaiti authorities have launched investigations into the latest attack while stepping up security at key infrastructure sites, including airports and energy facilities.

The repeated targeting of Kuwait International Airport highlights growing risks to civilian infrastructure as the conflict intensifies, raising fears of further disruptions and potential escalation in the days ahead.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at Kuwait International Airport?

A drone strike hit a fuel storage tank at Kuwait International Airport, triggering a fire. The fire was later brought under control.

Did anyone get hurt in the airport attack?

Authorities reported no casualties from the drone strike that hit the fuel storage tank. Damage was described as limited to infrastructure.

Has Kuwait's air defence system been activated recently?

Yes, Kuwait's air defence systems were actively engaging incoming threats, including intercepting six drones earlier in the day.

Who claimed responsibility for the strikes in the region?

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones targeting Israel and U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

How have these attacks affected air travel in the Gulf?

The ongoing hostilities have significantly disrupted air travel. Airlines have suspended or reduced operations due to security risks and logistical challenges.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kuwait Iran Israel Conflict Kuwait Airport Drone Strike
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