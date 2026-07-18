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English NewsNewsIndia'Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are Asatya And Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Removal 'Wrong'

'Core Tenets Of Modi Govt Are Asatya And Hinsa': Rahul Gandhi Calls Sonam Wangchuk's Removal 'Wrong'

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Hospital, calling the move "wrong" and accusing the Modi government of suppressing peaceful protest.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 07:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi criticized Centre removing Sonam Wangchuk from protest site.
  • Sonam Wangchuk hospitalized after health declined during 21-day hunger strike.
  • Police moved Wangchuk on medical advice; hospital security intensified.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his protest site at Jantar Mantar and admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of acting against a peaceful protest and said Wangchuk should not have been removed while observing a non-violent hunger strike.

Also read: 'Hunger Strike Continues': Sonam Wangchuk To Fast From Hospital, Says CJP

"The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong," Gandhi wrote.

He added that issues such as paper leaks, the rising cost of education and student suicides are serious challenges facing India's future.

"No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," he said.

Sonam Wangchuk Admitted To Safdarjung Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on the morning of July 18 after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.

Also Read: 'This Is Suspicious': Sonam Wangchuk's Doctor Questions Hospital's Potassium Claim, Says Report Not Shared With Wife

In a statement, the Delhi Police said the decision to shift Wangchuk to the hospital was taken on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court.

Police said his condition had weakened significantly due to prolonged fasting and dehydration.

Security Tightened Around Hospital

Following Wangchuk's admission, security was intensified inside and around Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the area, while barricades were erected at several locations to regulate public movement and maintain law and order.

Before You Go

BIG UPDATE: India Set For Historic Launch Of First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 From Sriharikota

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Sonam Wangchuk admitted to Safdarjung Hospital?

Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. His condition weakened significantly due to prolonged fasting and dehydration.

Who criticized the Centre regarding Sonam Wangchuk's removal?

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the Centre. He accused the Narendra Modi government of acting against a peaceful protest and wrongfully removing Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar.

What issues did Rahul Gandhi mention in his criticism?

Rahul Gandhi highlighted serious challenges like paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides. He stated that these are critical issues for India's future.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest News Cockroach Janta Party Protest Live Update News
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