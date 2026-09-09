Why Do Bengalis Eat Fish And Meat During Durga Puja? Understanding The Culture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengal's Durga Puja emphasizes celebratory feasting over fasting traditions.

Maa Durga's homecoming inspires joyous celebration, not religious austerity.

Shakta traditions and local geography historically shaped non-vegetarian customs.

Diverse household traditions allow both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Durga Puja is often associated with elaborate pandals, dhaak, dhunuchi naach, sindoor khela, and long evenings spent with family and friends. But in Bengal, the festival is equally inseparable from food. While several parts of India observe Navratri with fasting and vegetarian meals, many Bengali households continue to enjoy fish and meat during the Durga Puja period.

At first glance, the contrast can seem surprising. If the festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga, why does non-vegetarian food have such a strong place in the celebrations? The answer lies in Bengal’s Shakta traditions, its food history and, perhaps most importantly, the way Bengalis understand Durga as Maa - a daughter returning to her maternal home.

Durga Puja Is Maa’s Homecoming

For many Bengalis, Durga Puja is not viewed only as a period of religious austerity. Maa Durga is imagined as a daughter who leaves her husband Shiva’s home in Kailash and returns to her parents’ home in Bengal with her children.

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That idea of a daughter coming home naturally brings a different emotional character to the festival. It is about welcoming her, feeding her, spending time with loved ones, and celebrating together. Food therefore becomes an important part of the emotion surrounding Puja.

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Recent food and culture features have similarly described Bengali Durga Puja as a celebration of Maa’s homecoming, where feasting and community gatherings take centre stage rather than the fasting traditions associated with Navratri in many other parts of India. This is why a Bengali Puja kitchen can look very different from a fasting kitchen elsewhere in the country. The festive table may include fish or mutton, alongside an equally important spread of vegetarian dishes and sweets.

The Shakta Tradition And The Place Of Sacrifice

Another part of the story comes from Bengal’s Shakta tradition, in which the Goddess is worshipped as Shakti, the divine feminine power. Historically, some Shakta rituals have included animal sacrifice and meat offerings to fierce forms of the Goddess. Such practices were also associated with aristocratic household Puja traditions, particularly in some Bonedi Bari celebrations. In these settings, ritual sacrifice on particular days, including Nabami, could be followed by the preparation and distribution of the meat as prasad.

However, this should not be treated as a universal Durga Puja practice. Rituals differ considerably between families, temples, and communities. Many Durga Puja celebrations, including traditional bhog, remain entirely vegetarian.

What makes Bengal particularly interesting is that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food can exist side by side within the broader culture of Goddess worship. Some traditions regard food offerings not simply as indulgence but as part of devotion, abundance, and community sharing.

Why Fish Is So Deeply Connected To Bengali Culture

There is also a very practical explanation: Bengal’s geography. With its extensive river systems, wetlands and fertile plains, fish has been a staple of Bengali cuisine for generations. Fish is not merely a festive ingredient; for many Bengali families, it has historically been part of everyday food.

That cultural relationship with fish naturally found its way into celebrations and rituals. As NDTV Food notes, Bengal’s river-rich geography helped make fish an important source of food, while local food traditions developed differently from regions where vegetarianism became more dominant.

This is why dishes featuring rui, katla, bhetki or hilsa carry more cultural weight in Bengal than simply being items on a menu. Fish can represent prosperity, celebration, and an unmistakably Bengali way of marking an occasion.

From Bhog To Puja Feasts

Interestingly, the food served as bhog at many Durga Puja pandals is vegetarian. Khichuri, labra, beguni, chutney and payesh remain staples of the traditional Puja spread. The non-vegetarian element is more commonly associated with household meals, specific family traditions, and particular ritual practices. In some homes, Puja means planning elaborate meals featuring fish or mutton alongside vegetarian dishes.

Then there are the foods that have become synonymous with Puja in Kolkata and beyond: luchi and aloor dom, kosha mangsho, fish fry, mishti doi, sandesh, rosogolla, and countless other treats. Food also becomes part of the social experience. Families meet after Puja prayers, friends go pandal-hopping together, and restaurants prepare special Bengali menus. The meal becomes another way of participating in the festival.

So, Is Eating Non-Veg During Durga Puja A Religious Rule?

No. It would be misleading to say that Bengalis must eat non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. Bengal has diverse religious and culinary traditions. Some families remain strictly vegetarian during the Puja, some eat vegetarian bhog but have non-vegetarian meals at home, while others follow family traditions involving fish or meat offerings.

The important distinction is that Bengali Durga Puja does not universally follow the same fasting model associated with Navratri in several northern and western parts of India. In Bengal, the festival has evolved as a celebration of the Goddess, family, food, and community, with different households expressing devotion in different ways.

Perhaps that is what makes Bengali Puja food so fascinating. A plate of fish or a bowl of kosha mangsho is not automatically a rejection of devotion. For many families, it is simply part of a much older cultural idea: when Maa comes home, you welcome her with warmth, abundance, and a feast.