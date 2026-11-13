Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MEA reaffirms foreign visit clearances follow national policy.

Punjab CM seeks clearance for Lahore conference visit.

India maintains firm stance on Pakistan post-Pahalgam attack.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reiterated that political clearances for foreign visits by Indian dignitaries are governed by the country's established national policy, underlining New Delhi's firm stance towards Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The ministry's response came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his office was preparing to formally seek central clearance to attend the 4th International World Punjabi Conference in Lahore, Pakistan, scheduled to be held from November 27 to 29.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said requests for political clearance are assessed in accordance with India's overall foreign policy framework.

"When it comes to relations with foreign countries, we have a national policy and expect everybody to abide by it. As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad are concerned, an assessment is made by this Ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly," Jaiswal said.

MEA reiterates India's position on Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

Reiterating New Delhi's position on bilateral engagement with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jaiswal said India's stance should be clear to everyone.

"As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand," he said.

The attack led to a sharp deterioration in diplomatic and security ties between the two countries, with cross-border engagement suspended. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was also among the cross-border transit mechanisms suspended by New Delhi.

Bhagwant Mann seeks clearance for Lahore conference visit

Mann had first confirmed last month in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that he had received an invitation to attend the three-day cultural event in Lahore as its chief guest.

While expressing his eagerness to participate, the Punjab Chief Minister had also called for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which remains suspended amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. He said its reopening would allow legislators to visit Sikh religious shrines across the border.

At the time, Mann had expressed doubts over whether the BJP-led Centre would grant him permission to travel to Pakistan.

Mann says paperwork for MEA clearance is underway

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mann clarified that his office was still completing the paperwork required to submit a formal request for political clearance.

"We will wait for what they say. Political clearance has to be taken," Mann said during a press conference.

He confirmed that the application process was underway, indicating that the Centre has not yet issued any formal approval or rejection of his proposed visit.