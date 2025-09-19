Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Check Out The Date, Puja Timings, And Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthi is regarded as a powerful day for devotees who worship Lord Ganesh, seeking prosperity, wisdom, and fulfillment of wishes.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 09:50 AM (IST)

The auspicious festival of Vinayak Chaturthi will be observed on September 25, 2025. Falling on the fourth day (Chaturthi) after Amavasya, this day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh in his Siddhi Vinayak form. As per belief, worshipping on this occasion removes obstacles and resolves issues related to progeny. The vrat is also considered highly beneficial for those seeking family growth.

ALSO READ: Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Know Date, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi , Do’s And Don’ts For Ancestors’ Farewell

Date And Puja Timings

  • Chaturthi Tithi: Begins on September 25, 2025, at 7:06 AM and ends on September 26, 2025, at 9:33 AM.
  • Ganpati Puja Muhurat: 11:00 AM – 1:25 PM on September 25.

Significance Of Vinayak Chaturthi Vrat

Vinayak Chaturthi is also known as Varad Vinayak Chaturthi, where Varad signifies the blessings of wish-fulfillment. Devotees who observe this fast are believed to receive Lord Ganesh’s grace in the form of wisdom and patience, two virtues regarded as key to success and progress in life. With these qualities, one achieves growth, prosperity, and desired outcomes.

Rituals To Please Lord Ganesh

  • On Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees are advised to take a holy bath, wear clean clothes, and perform the puja with devotion.
  • Lord Ganesh should be offered a garland made of Durva grass, along with pure ghee and jaggery as bhog.
  • Chanting the mantra “Vakratundaya Hum” 54 times while praying for wealth is considered highly auspicious.
  • After the puja, the offered ghee and jaggery should be given to a cow or donated to the needy.

Performing this ritual continuously for five Vinayak Chaturthi observances is believed to remove financial troubles and help recover stuck money.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vinayak Chaturthi Date Vinayak Chaturthi Rituals Ashwin Vinayak Chaturthim Lord Ganesh Vinayak Chaturthi Puja Timing
