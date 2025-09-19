Mahalaya Amavasya 2025: Mahalaya Amavasya is one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. Falling on 21 September 2025, this day marks the end of Pitru Paksh and the beginning of Devi Paksh, when Goddess Durga is believed to descend to earth. Known as the farewell to ancestors, Mahalaya is also deeply associated with the arrival of the festive season and the much-awaited Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal. On this day, devotees perform tarpan rituals to honour their forefathers, seek forgiveness for past mistakes, and pray for divine blessings.

ALSO READ: Pitru Paksh 2025: Significance Of Kutup Kaal And Why Shraddh Should Be Performed During This Time

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Date And Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 21 September 2025, 12:16 AM

21 September 2025, 12:16 AM Amavasya Tithi Ends: 22 September 2025, 1:23 AM

22 September 2025, 1:23 AM Kutup Muhurat: 11:50 AM – 12:38 PM

11:50 AM – 12:38 PM Rohina Muhurat: 12:38 PM – 1:27 PM

12:38 PM – 1:27 PM Aparahna Kaal: 1:27 PM – 3:53 PM

These timings are considered highly auspicious for performing tarpan rituals to honour departed souls.

Significance Of Mahalaya Amavasya

Mahalaya Amavasya is regarded as the gateway to Navratri and Durga Puja. In West Bengal, it is believed that Goddess Durga descends to earth on this day. Spiritually, it symbolises gratitude towards ancestors and the transition from darkness to the light of devotion and festivities.

Mahalaya Amavasya 2025 Puja Vidhi

Offer tarpan with water, sesame seeds, and barley facing the south direction by a river or pond.

Feed Brahmins, donate food, and offer dakshina.

Place panchbali bhog on banana leaves for cows, gods, crows, dogs, and ants.

Perform deepdan at the riverside and in the home. Light a diya near the Peepal tree for blessings.

Seek forgiveness from ancestors for past mistakes and pray for their guidance.

Do’s And Don’ts On Mahalaya Amavasya

Avoid hurting anyone knowingly or unknowingly.

Do not hold anger, hatred, or grudges in your heart.

Keep your surroundings clean, as cleanliness is considered a mark of respect to ancestors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]