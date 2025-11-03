Vivah Muhurat 2026: 81 Auspicious Wedding Dates Ahead As 2025 Ends With Just 11 Muhurats

Vivah Muhurat 2026: The Hindu wedding calendar for the upcoming year looks exceptionally promising. As per the Hindu Panchang, 2026 will have 81 auspicious Vivah Muhurats, while 2025 now has only 11 days left for couples to tie the knot. The reason for this increase lies in the occurrence of Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas in 2026, an extra lunar month that brings more favourable planetary alignments for marriage ceremonies.

For many Hindu families, wedding dates hold spiritual importance, as they are chosen after evaluating planetary positions, tithis, and nakshatras. The auspicious marriage season in 2026 will see more shubh muhurats than usual, ensuring plenty of opportunities for grand celebrations across India.

Limited Marriage Muhurats In 2025

In 2025, only 11 auspicious wedding dates remain. The marriage season has resumed after Dev Uthani Ekadashi on 1 November 2025, which marks the beginning of all auspicious rituals.

November 2025: 21 to 25, 29, and 30 November

21 to 25, 29, and 30 November December 2025: 1, 4, 5, and 6 December

Adhik Maas 2026 To Bring More Wedding Opportunities

The year 2026 will include an Adhik Maas, known as Purushottam Maas, during which there will be 13 lunar months instead of 12. This rare occurrence happens when two Jyeshtha months appear in the Hindu calendar — from 2 May to 29 June 2026. This extended calendar ensures more auspicious timings for marriage ceremonies.

Auspicious Vivah Muhurats In 2026

The year will begin with Venus (Shukra Grah) setting in January, which is considered inauspicious for weddings. Therefore, there will be no Vivah Muhurat during that month.

Here’s a breakdown of 81 marriage muhurats spread across 2026:

February: 4–8, 10–16 February

4–8, 10–16 February March: 3–14 March

3–14 March April: 15, 20–21, 25–30 April

15, 20–21, 25–30 April May: 1, 3–9, 12–14 May

1, 3–9, 12–14 May June: 19–30 June

19–30 June July: 1–2, 6–8, 11–12 July

1–2, 6–8, 11–12 July November: 20–21, 24–27, 30 November

20–21, 24–27, 30 November December: 1–6, 9–13 December

With this extended set of wedding dates, 2026 promises to be a vibrant and festive year for Indian families planning marriages.

Significance Of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

The Dev Uthani Ekadashi, falling on 1 November 2025, marks the end of the Chaturmas period when auspicious activities like marriages are paused. After this, wedding rituals can resume, symbolising divine awakening and prosperity.

The Adhik Maas last occurred in 2018 (two Jyeshtha months) and 2023 (two Sawan months). The next one in 2026 once again makes it a spiritually significant year filled with opportunities for sacred unions.