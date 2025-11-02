Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionKartik Purnima 2025: Donate These Auspicious Items According To Your Zodiac Sign To Bring Prosperity

On Kartik Purnima, donating according to your zodiac sign is believed to bring prosperity and blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Kartik Purnima is considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, known for its significance in charity, devotion, and virtuous deeds. According to scriptures, any donation made on this day yields manifold benefits. Each zodiac sign has a specific type of donation believed to please its ruling planet. Here’s what you should donate based on your zodiac sign this Kartik Purnima:

ALSO READ: Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know All About This Sacred Fast Dedicated To Lord Shiv And Goddess Parvati

Things To Donate According To Your Zodiac

Aries:
Ruled by Mars, Aries natives are advised to donate jaggery, red clothes, lentils, honey, or red fruits. Such offerings bring courage, prosperity, and relief from debts.

Taurus:
Governed by Venus, Taurus individuals should donate woollen clothes, blankets, white sweets, rice, ghee, curd, and white sesame seeds. These donations enhance comfort, luxury, and harmony in married life.

Gemini:
With Mercury as the ruling planet, Geminis benefit from donating green moong dal, leafy vegetables, amla, green garments, or stationery. It enhances intelligence, career growth, and business success.

Cancer:
Ruled by the Moon, Cancerians are encouraged to offer milk, white sweets, rice, silver, sugar, or water. Such donations bring mental peace, good health, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Leo:
Governed by the Sun, Leos should donate wheat, copper, jaggery, orange-colored clothes, red flowers, or rubies. These acts help gain respect, boost leadership skills, and ensure success in government-related work.

Virgo:
Also ruled by Mercury, Virgos can donate green clothes, moong dal, leafy vegetables, and ghee. This promotes wisdom, good health, and professional advancement.

Libra:
With Venus as their ruler, Libras are advised to donate white clothes, perfumes, scented items, rice, and ghee. Doing so enhances wealth, luxury, and marital harmony.

Scorpio:
Ruled by Mars, Scorpios should donate jaggery, red garments, red lentils, red fruits, or money to the needy. These offerings protect against obstacles and boost self-confidence.

Sagittarius:
Under the influence of Jupiter, Sagittarians should donate chickpeas, bananas, yellow clothes, saffron, turmeric, or maize. Such donations bring wisdom, good fortune, and progress in family life.

Capricorn:
Ruled by Saturn, Capricorns should offer black sesame seeds, mustard oil, urad dal, or blankets. These donations help reduce Saturn’s malefic effects, remove obstacles, and ensure career success.

Aquarius:
Also ruled by Saturn, Aquarians are advised to donate black blankets, sesame seeds, urad dal, footwear, or money. This helps overcome financial challenges and brings positive career changes.

Pisces:
Governed by Jupiter, Pisceans should donate chickpea dal, yellow clothes, gram flour laddoos, turmeric, or food items. These offerings protect from financial loss, bring prosperity, and promote good health.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 03:36 PM (IST)
Kartik Purnima Purnima Puja Donation On Kartik Purnima Donate According To The Zodiac Sign
Embed widget