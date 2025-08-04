Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionPutrada Ekadashi 2025 – Can Husband And Wife Observe This Fast Together?

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025 fast is believed to bless couples with children. Here's why both husband and wife should observe it together, and how to perform the rituals.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 03:54 PM (IST)

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025 : In Hindu tradition, Putrada Ekadashi is a sacred fast observed twice a year, in the months of Paush and Shravan or Sawan. In 2025, Sawan Putrada Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, August 5, with the Paran to be done on Wednesday, August 6 at 7:15 AM.

This Ekadashi is not just a religious ritual but holds emotional, spiritual, and mental significance. Devotees believe that observing this fast with devotion can lead to the fulfilment of desires related to childbirth, especially for couples seeking progeny.

Scriptural Belief Behind Putrada Ekadashi

References to this fast are found in the Skand Puran and Padma Puran, where it is said that observing Putrada Ekadashi pleases Lord Vishnu and grants the boon of a radiant and virtuous child.

Traditionally, the wish for a child is mutual, and when both husband and wife fast together, the spiritual intent doubles, enhancing the effect of the prayer and penance.

Benefits Of Observing Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Together

Fasting as a couple is believed to strengthen the emotional and spiritual bond. It:

  • Enhances mental and emotional connection between partners
  • Brings positive energy and harmony into the household
  • Makes the prayer for a child more focused and impactful
  • Infuses the marriage with a higher spiritual purpose
  • Helps couples understand each other’s desires and challenges better

How To Observe The Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Fast

  • Begin the day with a bath and take a sankalp to fast with sincerity.
  • Follow a water-only, fruit-based, or complete nirjala (waterless) fast depending on capacity.
  • Perform special prayers to Lord Vishnu with devotion.
  • Chant the “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” mantra 108 times.
  • Recite Vishnu Sahasranama and the Bhagavad Gita in the evening.
  • Engage in bhajans or kirtans dedicated to Vishnu at night.
  • Break the fast (Paran) the next morning after sunrise, ideally at the auspicious time.

Is the Fast Only For Women?

Absolutely not. While many women observe this fast for childbirth, men too are encouraged to keep this Ekadashi. In fact, when couples fast together with devotion, it is believed to speed up the fulfilment of their shared desire for children.

It also brings more love, understanding, and positivity into married life, reinforcing the couple’s bond.

Putrada Ekadashi it is a deeply symbolic journey of faith, prayer, and partnership. When observed with shared intent, it aligns the couple’s spiritual energies, making their desire for children a combined karmic offering to the divine.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 03:54 PM (IST)
