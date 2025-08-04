Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025 : In Hindu tradition, Putrada Ekadashi is a sacred fast observed twice a year, in the months of Paush and Shravan or Sawan. In 2025, Sawan Putrada Ekadashi falls on Tuesday, August 5, with the Paran to be done on Wednesday, August 6 at 7:15 AM.

This Ekadashi is not just a religious ritual but holds emotional, spiritual, and mental significance. Devotees believe that observing this fast with devotion can lead to the fulfilment of desires related to childbirth, especially for couples seeking progeny.

ALSO READ: Putrada Ekadashi 2025 — Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Vidhi, And All

Scriptural Belief Behind Putrada Ekadashi

References to this fast are found in the Skand Puran and Padma Puran, where it is said that observing Putrada Ekadashi pleases Lord Vishnu and grants the boon of a radiant and virtuous child.

Traditionally, the wish for a child is mutual, and when both husband and wife fast together, the spiritual intent doubles, enhancing the effect of the prayer and penance.

Benefits Of Observing Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Together

Fasting as a couple is believed to strengthen the emotional and spiritual bond. It:

Enhances mental and emotional connection between partners

Brings positive energy and harmony into the household

Makes the prayer for a child more focused and impactful

Infuses the marriage with a higher spiritual purpose

Helps couples understand each other’s desires and challenges better

How To Observe The Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Fast

Begin the day with a bath and take a sankalp to fast with sincerity.

Follow a water-only, fruit-based, or complete nirjala (waterless) fast depending on capacity.

Perform special prayers to Lord Vishnu with devotion.

Chant the “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” mantra 108 times.

Recite Vishnu Sahasranama and the Bhagavad Gita in the evening.

Engage in bhajans or kirtans dedicated to Vishnu at night.

Break the fast (Paran) the next morning after sunrise, ideally at the auspicious time.

Is the Fast Only For Women?

Absolutely not. While many women observe this fast for childbirth, men too are encouraged to keep this Ekadashi. In fact, when couples fast together with devotion, it is believed to speed up the fulfilment of their shared desire for children.

It also brings more love, understanding, and positivity into married life, reinforcing the couple’s bond.

Putrada Ekadashi it is a deeply symbolic journey of faith, prayer, and partnership. When observed with shared intent, it aligns the couple’s spiritual energies, making their desire for children a combined karmic offering to the divine.