Putrada Ekadashi 2025 — Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Puja Vidhi, And All

Putrada Ekadashi is a deep spiritual practice seeking blessings of Lord Vishnu, it is believed that observing this fast with devotion can bless devotees with the joy of parenthood.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 09:55 AM (IST)

According to the Hindu Panchang, Ekadashi fasts are observed twice a month, on the 11th day of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious and spiritually rewarding fasts, dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu.

One such important Ekadashi is Putrada Ekadashi, which is observed twice a year, in the months of Pausha and Shravan. The Shravan Shukla Ekadashi is also referred to as Pavitra Ekadashi or Pavitropana Ekadashi. It holds special importance for couples who are praying for progeny. It is believed that observing this vrat (fast) with devotion can bless devotees with the joy of parenthood.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date And Muhurat:

This year, there is some confusion regarding the observance date as the Ekadashi tithi spans across two days.

  • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: Monday, 4 August 2025, at 11:41 AM
  • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: Tuesday, 5 August 2025, at 1:12 PM
  • Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Date: Tuesday, 5 August 2025
  • Parana (Fast Breaking) Timing: Wednesday, 6 August 2025, between 7:15 AM to 8:21 AM

Puja Samagri For Putrada Ekadashi Puja

For Putrada Ekadashi puja, the following items are required:

  • Idol or picture of Lord Vishnu
  • Wooden platform (chowki)
  • Yellow cloth for altar
  • Seat for the devotee (asan)
  • Pure water or Gangajal
  • Yellow clothes, yellow flowers, yellow fruits
  • Tulsi leaves, sweets, ghee
  • Incense sticks, lamp, matchbox
  • Puja thali, aarti items, and the vrat katha book

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

On the day of Putrada Ekadashi:

  • Begin the day with a bath and wear clean clothes.
  • Perform the abhishek of Lord Vishnu’s idol or image with Gangajal.
  • Apply sandalwood paste (chandan) and offer yellow flowers, yellow food offerings, Tulsi leaves, and Panchamrit (a sacred mixture).
  • Light a lamp and incense sticks and offer aarti.
  • Throughout the puja, chant the sacred mantra: “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.”
  • Read or listen to the Putrada Ekadashi Vrat Katha.
  • Observe a day-long fast, either completely without food or with fruits only.
  • Break the fast (parana) on the next day during the auspicious timing.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 09:55 AM (IST)
