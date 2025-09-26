Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know The Significance Of Kanya Puja And Its Connection To The Navgrah

The 2025 Shardiya Navratri is underway, and devotees of Goddess Durga are immersed in prayers and rituals across the country. Among the most important traditions during this festival is Kanya Puja, which is observed on the Ashtami and Navami tithis. During this ritual, young girls are worshipped as the embodiment of the Goddess, offered prayers, and served a special meal.

Spiritual Significance Of Kanya Puja

According to Hindu beliefs, every girl represents a form of the Divine Mother, making Kanya Puja an essential ritual during Navratri. Performing the puja with proper devotion is believed to appease the nine planets (Navagrahas), bringing positivity, prosperity, happiness, and success into one’s life.

Connection Between Kanya Puja And The Navagrah

Interestingly, the offerings and rituals during Kanya Puja are linked to specific planets:

Puri (Indian bread) symbolises Jupiter (Brihaspati)

Halwa made from wheat flour represents the Sun (Surya)

Black chickpeas signify Saturn (Shani)

Washing the girls’ feet with water corresponds to the Moon (Chandra)

Tying Mauli threads on their hands symbolizes Mars (Mangal)

Offering barley (Jau) represents Rahu

Giving bangles corresponds to Mercury (Budh)

Applying bindis and giving money represents Venus (Shukra)

Touching the girls’ feet is believed to improve Ketu’s influence

Astrologers say that performing Kanya Puja correctly activates all nine planets and attracts the blessings of Maa Durga.

When Is Kanya Puja?

Ashtami Tithi: The puja holds special significance on the Ashtami tithi, during which young girls are treated as the divine mother and served a traditional meal.

Navami Tithi: Many devotees also perform Kanya Puja on the Navami tithi, considered the final stage of spiritual practice during Navratri. On this day, girls are again honored with meals, symbolizing devotion and the conclusion of the festival’s major rituals.